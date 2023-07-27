Indivior Announces Q2/H1 2023 Financial Results

News provided by

Indivior PLC

27 Jul, 2023, 02:00 ET

SLOUGH, United Kingdom, and RICHMOND, Va., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Indivior PLC (LSE/Nasdaq: INDV) today announced its financial results for the period ending June 30, 2023. The earnings release, investor presentation and webcast are available at www.indivior.com.

There will be a live webcast presentation at 13:00 BST (8:00 am EST) hosted by Mark Crossley, CEO. The details are below.

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/z4yh2znf Participants may access the presentation telephonically by registering with the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI80255ae130d847e3944c2584e201ae3e

(Please note this is a change from prior calls - registrants will have an option to be called back directly immediately prior to the call or be provided a call-in # with a unique pin code following their registration) 

About Indivior

Indivior is a global pharmaceutical company working to help change patients' lives by developing medicines to treat substance use disorders (SUD) and serious mental illnesses. Our vision is that all patients around the world will have access to evidence-based treatment for the chronic conditions and co-occurring disorders of SUD. Indivior is dedicated to transforming SUD from a global human crisis to a recognized and treated chronic disease. Building on its global portfolio of opioid use disorder treatments, Indivior has a pipeline of product candidates designed to both expand on its heritage in this category and potentially address other chronic conditions and cooccurring disorders of SUD. Headquartered in the United States in Richmond, VA, Indivior employs more than 1,000 individuals globally and its portfolio of products is available in 39 countries worldwide. Visit www.indivior.com to learn more. Connect with Indivior on LinkedIn by visiting www.linkedin.com/company/indivior.

SOURCE Indivior PLC

