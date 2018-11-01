Indivior Announces Upcoming Investor Events

SLOUGH, United Kingdom and RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Indivior PLC (LON: INDV) today announced the following upcoming investor events:

Stifel 2018 Healthcare Conference, New York City :

On Tuesday, November 13th from 9:30 a.m. to 10:10 a.m. (local time) Shaun Thaxter, CEO, and Mark Crossley, CFO, will conduct a fireside chat with Max Hermann, Stifel Healthcare Analyst.

Indivior 2018 Capital Markets Day, New York City :

On Wednesday, December 5th from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (local time), Indivior senior management will review and present the Company's key business lines. Attendance for this event will require pre-registration, as space is limited. To register, please send an e-mail to jason.thompson@indivior.com.

A live webcast of both events, including any presentations, will be available on the "Investors" section of the company's website at www.indivior.com.

About Indivior

Indivior is a global specialty pharmaceutical company with a 20-year legacy of leadership in patient advocacy and health policy while providing education on evidence-based treatment models that have revolutionized modern addiction treatment. The name is the fusion of the words individual and endeavor, and the tagline "Focus on you" makes the Company's commitment clear. Indivior is dedicated to transforming addiction from a global human crisis to a recognized and treated chronic disease. Building on its global portfolio of opioid dependence treatments, Indivior has a strong pipeline of product candidates designed to both expand on its heritage in this category and address other chronic conditions and co-occurring disorders of addiction, including alcohol use disorder and schizophrenia. Headquartered in the United States in Richmond, VA, Indivior employs more than 900 individuals globally and its portfolio of products is available in over 40 countries worldwide. Visit www.indivior.com to learn more.

