Indivior Calls for Widespread Commitment to Tackling Stigma in Patients with Opioid Use Disorder

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) is calling for a public health dialogue aimed at breaking the stigmas associated with substance use disorders, including opioid use disorder (OUD) as patients face widespread challenges in the midst of COVID-19.

One organization tackling this complex issue is Shatterproof, a national non-profit dedicated to reversing the addiction crisis in the United States. Shatterproof recently released a White Paper outlining the launch of a National Movement to End Addiction Stigma. Four types of stigma have been identified in negatively impacting those with OUD: public stigma, structural stigma, self-stigma, and stigma against medications for opioid use disorder. Stigma surrounding OUD creates an atmosphere where individuals with OUD do not feel accepted in society and feel as if their addiction is a moral failing instead of a disease.1

Less than one in five Americans are willing to closely associate with someone who is addicted to prescription drugs as a friend, colleague, or neighbor.2 Among those 12 and older who needed treatment for substance use but did not receive it, 14.9% felt that getting treatment would cause their neighbors or community to have a negative opinion of them.3 Those with OUD often accept the negative beliefs surrounding them, causing them to lose faith in themselves, discouraging them from seeking care.4

Furthermore, stigmatized individuals, such as those with OUD, may be excluded from treatment options. For example, a study in Massachusetts found 24% of emergency, family, and internal medicine providers believe if their practice treated OUD, it would attract undesirable patients.5

Those using medications for OUD are often viewed as not in recovery, but instead still addicted due to the use of another medication. As a result, less than 10% of those with OUD received medication-assisted treatment in 2017.6 Stigma, therefore, inhibits those with OUD from seeking and receiving adequate treatment, contributing significantly to the apparent treatment gap in those with OUD.

"Organizations like Shatterproof are bravely taking on the challenge of breaking the stigmas associated with OUD," said Mark Crossley, CEO of Indivior. "Currently, isolation is heightened, intensifying the epidemic on drug use and stress for those seeking treatment for substance use disorder.7,8 It is important that all of us – advocacy, industry, government, patients and HCPs – work together on a collective solution to ensuring the needs of patients are addressed with the utmost sensitivity throughout their treatment journey."

Another valuable resource for those struggling with OUD during this challenging time, is the first-of-its-kind online Addiction Treatment Needs Assessment tool created by Shatterproof, the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM), and OpenBeds. This online resource, which includes 13 questions, is designed to help people looking for addiction treatment by providing a provisional recommendation for the best level of care, or treatment setting. Treatment options, particularly outpatient treatment, are under-advertised in the U.S., causing most individuals struggling with substance use disorder to believe that "going to rehab" is their only option.9,10 The new Addiction Treatment Needs Assessment describes to users the type of treatment setting, for example, outpatient treatment or residential, and other features to search for based on their needs. As such, the resource helps to empower patients and families by increasing their knowledge of where to start.

For more information about Shatterproof's resources, please visit www.shatterproof.org.

About Shatterproof

Shatterproof is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to reversing the course of the addiction crisis in America. Shatterproof is focused on ensuring that American substance use disorder treatment is based upon proven research and ending the stigma of addiction. The organization advocates for changes to federal and state policy, payer reform, treatment quality assessment, and provides public education through online programs. For more information about Shatterproof's resources, please visit www.shatterproof.org.

About Indivior

Indivior is a global pharmaceutical company working to help change patients' lives by developing medicines to treat addiction and serious mental illnesses. Our vision is that all patients around the world will have access to evidence-based treatment for the chronic conditions and co- occurring disorders of addiction. Indivior is dedicated to transforming addiction from a global human crisis to a recognized and treated chronic disease.

Building on its global portfolio of opioid dependence treatments, Indivior has a pipeline of product candidates designed to both expand on its heritage in this category and potentially address other chronic conditions and co-occurring disorders of addiction, including alcohol use disorder. Headquartered in the United States in Richmond, VA, Indivior employs more than 700 individuals globally and its portfolio of products is available in over 40 countries worldwide. Visit www.indivior.com to learn more. Connect with Indivior on LinkedIn by visiting www.linkedin.com/company/indivior.

