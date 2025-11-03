Indivior Presents New Real-World Evidence at AMCP Nexus 2025 Demonstrating Clinical and Economic Benefits of Adherence to Monthly Injectable Buprenorphine

Medicaid and commercially insured patients with high adherence to SUBLOCADE® experienced lower relapse rates and reduced healthcare resource utilization

Adherence to SUBLOCADE was associated with lower rates of infectious disease complications and improved chronic disease management in people with opioid use disorder (OUD)

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Indivior PLC (Nasdaq: INDV) presented three new scientific posters at the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP) Nexus 2025 conference last week, showcasing real-world evidence on the clinical and economic impact of monthly injectable buprenorphine in the treatment of OUD. The data highlights the potential of SUBLOCADE to improve patient outcomes while reducing healthcare resource utilization across both Medicaid and commercially insured populations.

"These new findings reinforce what key stakeholders have long sought: treatment that delivers both better outcomes for patients and greater value for the health system," said Christian Heidbreder, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Indivior. "When patients are engaged in treatment, monthly injectable buprenorphine can lessen reliance on emergency and inpatient care and reduce rates of detox visits, creating meaningful value for patients, providers, and payors."

Poster Highlights

1. Healthcare resource utilization among patients with OUD insured by Medicaid and treated with monthly injectable buprenorphine: a retrospective claims analysis Medicaid patients with high adherence to SUBLOCADE, a monthly injectable buprenorphine, had significantly lower healthcare resource utilization compared to patients with low adherence, including:

Lower rates of emergency department visits for any reason (48.3% vs. 65.9%) and OUD-related reasons (3.8% vs. 12.9%);

Lower rates of hospital admissions for any reason (7.7% vs. 18.2%) and for OUD- related reasons (0.1% vs. 0.5%);

Lower rates of detox visits for any reason (9.3% vs. 28.4%) and for OUD-related reasons (7.7% vs. 26.5%); and

Lower rates of OUD symptom recurrence (7.6% vs. 27.6%).

Patients who had low adherence to SUBLOCADE remained, on average, 50% adherent to treatment with any combination of buprenorphine and/or naltrexone formulations.

2. Healthcare resource utilization and cost among commercially insured OUD patients treated with monthly injectable buprenorphine: a retrospective claims analysis

A parallel analysis among commercially insured patients also showed that higher adherence to SUBLOCADE was associated with improved healthcare resource utilization compared to low adherence, including:

Fewer emergency room visits for any reason (24.2% vs. 38.9%);

Fewer detox visits (9.6% vs. 20.4%);

Reduced recurrence of OUD symptoms (5.7% vs. 16.7%); and

Nearly half the total medical costs ($23,051 vs. $43,357) and OUD-related costs ($8,975 vs. $19,623) after excluding medications for OUD-related pharmacy costs.

These findings demonstrate that SUBLOCADE may offer meaningful value to payors by reducing all-cause and OUD-related healthcare resource utilization and costs.

3. Impact of Medications for OUD on Infectious Disease Management

A retrospective cohort study found that patients treated with SUBLOCADE experienced larger reductions in the incidence of acute skin infections (37% lower based on unweighted analysis) and bacteremia (62% lower based on weighted analysis) compared to those treated with transmucosal buprenorphine. SUBLOCADE was also associated with reductions in sexually transmitted infection-related outpatient visits (77% lower based on weighted analysis). Increased hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and bone/joint infection outpatient visits among patients treated with SUBLOCADE may suggest an overall improvement in the chronic management of infectious conditions through regular clinical follow-ups.

Study limitations include the retrospective nature of the Electronic Health Record (EHR) and claims data, which may introduce bias, the absence of adjustments for baseline differences between adherence groups, and the inclusion of study periods overlapping with the COVID-19 pandemic, during which restricted access to care and disruptions in the healthcare system may have influenced the findings.

About SUBLOCADE®

SUBLOCADE® (buprenorphine extended-release) injection, for subcutaneous use, CIII

INDICATION AND HIGHLIGHTED SAFETY INFORMATION

INDICATION

SUBLOCADE is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe opioid use disorder in patients who have initiated treatment with a single dose of a transmucosal buprenorphine product or who are already being treated with buprenorphine.

SUBLOCADE should be used as part of a complete treatment plan that includes counseling and psychosocial support.

HIGHLIGHTED SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNING: RISK OF SERIOUS HARM OR DEATH WITH INTRAVENOUS ADMINISTRATION; SUBLOCADE RISK EVALUATION AND MITIGATION STRATEGY

Serious harm or death could result if administered intravenously. SUBLOCADE forms a solid mass upon contact with body fluids and may cause occlusion, local tissue damage, and thrombo-embolic events, including life-threatening pulmonary emboli, if administered intravenously.

Because of the risk of serious harm or death that could result from intravenous self-administration, SUBLOCADE is only available through a restricted program call the SUBLOCADE REMS Program. Healthcare settings and pharmacies that order and dispense SUBLOCADE must be certified in this program and comply with the REMS requirements.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

Hypersensitivity to buprenorphine or any other ingredients in SUBLOCADE.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Addiction, Abuse, and Misuse : SUBLOCADE contains buprenorphine, a Schedule III controlled substance that can be abused in a manner similar to other opioids. Monitor patients for conditions indicative of diversion or progression of opioid dependence and addictive behaviors.

Respiratory Depression : Life threatening respiratory depression and death have occurred in association with buprenorphine. Warn patients of the potential danger of self-administration of benzodiazepines or other CNS depressants while under treatment with SUBLOCADE.

Risk of Serious Injection Site Reactions : Likelihood of may increase with inadvertent intramuscular or intradermal administration. Evaluate and treat as appropriate. The most common injection site reactions are pain, erythema and pruritus with some involving abscess, ulceration and necrosis.

Neonatal Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome : Neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome (NOWS) is an expected and treatable outcome of prolonged use of opioids during pregnancy.

Adrenal Insufficiency : If diagnosed, treat with physiologic replacement of corticosteroids, and wean patient off of the opioid.

Risk of Opioid Withdrawal with Abrupt Discontinuation : If treatment with SUBLOCADE is discontinued, monitor patients for several months for withdrawal and treat appropriately.

Risk of Hepatitis, Hepatic Events : Monitor liver function tests prior to and during treatment.

Risk of Withdrawal in Patients Dependent on Full Agonist Opioids : Verify that patients have tolerated transmucosal buprenorphine before injecting SUBLOCADE.

Treatment of Emergent Acute Pain : Treat pain with a non-opioid analgesic whenever possible. If opioid therapy is required, monitor patients closely because higher doses may be required for analgesic effect.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

Adverse reactions commonly associated with SUBLOCADE (in ≥5% of subjects) were constipation, headache, nausea, injection site pruritus, vomiting, increased hepatic enzymes, fatigue, and injection site pain.

For more information about SUBLOCADE, the full Prescribing information including BOXED WARNING, and Medication Guide, visit www.sublocade.com .

About Opioid Use Disorder (OUD)

Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) is a chronic disease in which people develop a pattern of using opioids that can lead to negative consequences. OUD may affect the parts of the brain that are necessary for life-sustaining functions.

About Indivior

Indivior Pharmaceuticals works to help change patients' lives by developing medicines to treat opioid use disorder (OUD). Our vision is that all patients will have access to evidence-based treatment for OUD and we are dedicated to transforming OUD from a human crisis to a recognized and treated chronic disease. Building on its portfolio of OUD treatments, Indivior has a pipeline of product candidates designed to expand on its heritage in this category. Visit www.indivior.com to learn more. Connect with Indivior on LinkedIn by visiting www.linkedin.com/company/Indivior.

