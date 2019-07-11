Indivior Raises FY 2019 Net Revenue and Net Income Guidance; Cash at H1 2019 Expected to be Approximately $985m

SLOUGH, England and RICHMOND, Va., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Indivior PLC (LON: INDV) today announced revised expectations for FY 2019 net revenue and net income following stronger than expected H1 2019 net revenue performance. The primary driver has been the market share outperformance of its branded SUBOXONE® (buprenorphine and naloxone) Film when compared with historic analogues(1) of branded pharmaceutical products facing generic competition. Indivior now expects FY 2019 Group net revenue to be in the range of $670m to $720m (previously $525m to $575m) and net income in the range of $80m to $130m (previously ($40m) to $10m), excluding exceptional items and F/X. Cash at H1 2019 is expected to be approximately $985m.

FY 2019 net revenue guidance assumes continued share erosion of SUBOXONE® Film towards the rates of historic analogues(1) over the remainder of 2019. Previously-stated key FY 2019 guidance elements are being maintained, including:

SUBLOCADE™ (buprenorphine extended-release) Injection net revenue of $50m to $70m ;

to ; Modest net revenue contribution from PERSERIS™ (risperidone) for extended-release injection;

Authorized generic buprenorphine/naloxone film contribution in the tens of $-millions;

Operating expense (SG&A and R&D combined) of $440m to $460m (before exceptional costs); and,

to (before exceptional costs); and, A tax rate in the high-single to low double-digit range.

Comment by Shaun Thaxter, CEO of Indivior PLC

"We are raising our FY 2019 guidance after a stronger than expected first half, in which the Group executed well against its strategic priorities. Our financial performance and strong cash position largely reflect the slower-than-expected pace of erosion of SUBOXONE® Film and the sustained leadership position of the authorized generic buprenorphine/naloxone film that is being marketed by Sandoz Inc. We are seeing continued growth in SUBLOCADE™ as we improve the prescription journey and increase HCP trial and adoption, and we are continuing to see early interest in PERSERIS™. We look forward to sharing more details on our progress with our half-year results on 31st July."

H1 2019 Results Presentation Details

On 31 July 2019 Indivior will host a presentation of its H1 2019 results at 11:30 am BST (6:30 am EDT) at the London Stock Exchange. This follows the scheduled release that day of the H1 2019 results at 7:00 am BST (2:00 am EDT). Please contact Jason Thompson, VP of Investor Relations, to register for the results presentation (contact information below). This presentation will also be webcast live. The details are below. All H1 2019 materials will be available on the Group's website at www.indivior.com .

Presentation webcast link : https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/k4988h75

About Indivior

Indivior is a global specialty pharmaceutical company with a 20-year legacy of leadership in patient advocacy and health policy while providing education on evidence-based treatment models that have revolutionized modern addiction treatment. The name is the fusion of the words individual and endeavour, and the tagline "Focus on you" makes the Company's commitment clear. Indivior is dedicated to transforming addiction from a global human crisis to a recognized and treated chronic disease. Building on its global portfolio of opioid dependence treatments, Indivior has a strong pipeline of product candidates designed to both expand on its heritage in this category and address other chronic conditions and co-occurring disorders of addiction, including alcohol use disorder and schizophrenia. Headquartered in the United States in Richmond, VA, Indivior employs more than 800 individuals globally and its portfolio of products is available in over 40 countries worldwide. Visit www.indivior.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains certain statements that are forward-looking. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties as they relate to events or circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements because they relate to future events. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the Indivior Group's financial guidance for 2019 and its medium- and long-term growth outlook, its operational goals, its product development pipeline and statements regarding ongoing litigation and other statements containing the words "subject to", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "project", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "can", the negatives thereof, variations thereon and similar expressions.

Various factors may cause differences between Indivior's expectations and actual results, including, among others (including those described in the risk factors described in the most recent Indivior PLC Annual Report and in subsequent releases): factors affecting sales of Indivior Group's products and financial position; the outcome of research and development activities; decisions by regulatory authorities regarding the Indivior Group's drug applications; the speed with which regulatory authorizations, pricing approvals and product launches may be achieved, if at all; the outcome of post-approval clinical trials; competitive developments; difficulties or delays in manufacturing and in the supply chain; disruptions in or failure of information technology systems; the impact of existing and future legislation and regulatory provisions on product exclusivity; trends toward managed care and healthcare cost containment; legislation or regulatory action affecting pharmaceutical product pricing, reimbursement or access; challenges in the commercial execution; claims and concerns that may arise regarding the safety or efficacy of the Indivior Group's products and product candidates; risks related to legal proceedings, including the indictment by the U.S. Department of Justice, potential exclusion from participating in U.S. Federal Health Care Programs and the ongoing investigative and antitrust litigation matters; the Indivior Group's ability to protect its patents and other intellectual property; the outcome of patent infringement litigation relating to Indivior Group's products, including the ongoing ANDA lawsuits; changes in governmental laws and regulations; issues related to the outsourcing of certain operational and staff functions to third parties; uncertainties related to general economic, political, business, industry, regulatory and market conditions; and the impact of acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, internal reorganizations, product recalls and withdrawals and other unusual items.

Consequently, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date that they are made and should be regarded solely as our current plans, estimates and beliefs. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by law, we do not undertake and specifically decline any obligation to update, republish or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events.

