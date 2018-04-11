Indivior to Announce First Quarter 2018 Results on May 2nd and Host Conference Call

Key members of Indivior's leadership team led by Shaun Thaxter, Chief Executive Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results and address questions from qualified analysts and investors at 1:00 p.m. London time (8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern) on May 2nd.

Access the Live Webcast for the Results Call on May 2nd

The webcast event will be available on the "Investors" section of the company's website at www.indivior.com. The webcast link is https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/dq3mbvwq. Participants also may access the results presentation telephonically: US participants 1-323-794-2149; international participants 44(0)330-336-9411. Please reference confirmation number 1140953. A replay of the presentation will be available at www.indivior.com.

About Indivior

Indivior is a global specialty pharmaceutical company with a 20-year legacy of leadership in patient advocacy and health policy while providing education on evidence-based treatment models that have revolutionized modern addiction treatment. The name is the fusion of the words individual and endeavour, and the tagline "Focus on you" makes the Company's commitment clear. Indivior is dedicated to transforming addiction from a global human crisis to a recognized and treated chronic disease. Building on its global portfolio of opioid dependence treatments, Indivior has a strong pipeline of product candidates designed to both expand on its heritage in this category and address other chronic conditions and co-occurring disorders of addiction, including alcohol use disorder and schizophrenia. Headquartered in the United States in Richmond, VA, Indivior employs more than 900 individuals globally and its portfolio of products is available in over 40 countries worldwide. Visit www.indivior.com to learn more.

Contact:

Jason Thompson

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: 804-423-8916 or jason.thompson@indivior.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indivior-to-announce-first-quarter-2018-results-on-may-2nd-and-host-conference-call-300627579.html

SOURCE Indivior PLC

Related Links

http://www.indivior.com

