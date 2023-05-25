Indivior To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

Indivior PLC

25 May, 2023, 09:30 ET

SLOUGH, England and RICHMOND, Va., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Indivior PLC (LSE: INDV) today announced that it will participate in the following investor events:

  • Jefferies Healthcare Conference – New York City, June 7th

Mark Crossley, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Ryan Preblick, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), will host 1x1/group meetings on Wednesday, June 7th and host a presentation Wednesday June 7th at 3:00 p.m. US EST.  Investors can contact their Jefferies representative to schedule a meeting.  The presentation will be available at www.indivior.com and can also be viewed using the following webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff281/indv.l/2074930

  • Stifel European Healthcare Summit – Bordeaux, France, June 29th and 30th

Mark Crossley, CEO, will participate in the Stifel European Healthcare Conference in Bordeaux, France.  Mr. Crossley will host 1x1/group meetings on Thursday, June 29th and Friday, June 30th.  Investors can contact their Stifel representative to schedule a meeting.

About Indivior
Indivior is a global pharmaceutical company working to help change patients' lives by developing medicines to treat substance use disorders (SUD) and serious mental illnesses. Our vision is that all patients around the world will have access to evidence-based treatment for the chronic conditions and co-occurring disorders of SUD. Indivior is dedicated to transforming SUD from a global human crisis to a recognized and treated chronic disease. Building on its global portfolio of OUD treatments, Indivior has a pipeline of product candidates designed to both expand on its heritage in this category and potentially address other chronic conditions and co-occurring disorders of SUD, including alcohol use disorder and cannabis use disorder. Headquartered in the United States in Richmond, VA, Indivior employs more than 1,000 individuals globally and its portfolio of products is available in 39 countries worldwide. Visit www.indivior.com to learn more. Connect with Indivior on LinkedIn by visiting www.linkedin.com/company/indivior.

