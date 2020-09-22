Indivior Underscores Commitment to Putting Patients First during this Recovery Month

SLOUGH, England and RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- September is Recovery Month, a time to celebrate people in recovery and advocate for those who remain under-diagnosed, under-treated and under-supported as they struggle with opioid use disorder (OUD). In our continued efforts to deepen our commitment to patients with OUD, Indivior has launched a new informational website, RethinkOpioidAddiction.com. Presenting scientific evidence, easy-to-understand explanations and links to public health resources, the website encourages people to "rethink" their perceptions of addiction, recovery and treatment.

"Consistent with our commitment to advancing the public's understanding of opioid use disorder, RethinkOpioidAddiction.com was developed to focus on the science to help inform and raise awareness of the patient journey," said Mark Crossley, Chief Executive Officer of Indivior. "By helping to educate on how opioid addiction rewires the brain, Indivior aims to tackle the stigma and raise awareness of opioid use disorder as a treatable disease and not a moral failing. We know too much about this chronic disease for so many people to continue to struggle."

Now more than ever, people need accurate, scientific information and access to evidence-based treatment and counseling. The social isolation and economic dislocation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is preventing people from accessing mental and emotional support groups, which are critical for those managing their recovery.1

While a recent survey from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) shows promising trends in the state of the opioid epidemic in the U.S., it also notes that substance misuse and mental illness continue to be major problems for Americans.2 According to new data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NDUH), OUD has decreased from 2.1 million in 2018 to 1.6 million in 2019.2 The report also states that "efforts to increase access to Medication-Assisted Treatment and psychosocial/community recovery supports have had a positive effect."3 However, among those people who do receive treatment for OUD, the most common treatment is still outpatient counseling (approximately 60% of patients), with only 12.5% of patients receiving medications for OUD.4 Furthermore, although the number of people with OUD has decreased2, data released by the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) show that drug overdose deaths reached a record high in 2019, reversing the 2018 decline.5 According to the CDC, the reported 12-month-ending provisional counts of drug overdose deaths in February 2020 was 72,780, a 7.6 percent increase over the 67,632 counts taken in February 2019.5

The impact of the intersection of the COVID-19 pandemic and the OUD epidemic in 2020 has yet to be fully understood.6 A September 2020 brief issued by the American Medical Association showed that more than 40 states have reported increases in opioid-related mortality.7

"Stakeholder collaboration, comprehensive planning and funding will be critical in the long-term to prevent this epidemic from taking more lives," said Christian Heidbreder, Chief Scientific Officer of Indivior. "By coming together to remove barriers to treatment, fight against addiction stigma, and educate the public on the science of addiction, we can address this overdose crisis and help move those struggling with opioid use disorder toward a path to recovery."

About Indivior

Indivior is a global pharmaceutical company working to help change patients' lives by developing medicines to treat addiction and serious mental illnesses. Our vision is that all patients around the world will have access to evidence-based treatment for the chronic conditions and cooccurring disorders of addiction. Indivior is dedicated to transforming addiction from a global human crisis to a recognized and treated chronic disease. Building on its global portfolio of opioid dependence treatments, Indivior has a pipeline of product candidates designed to both expand on its heritage in this category and potentially address other chronic conditions and co-occurring disorders of addiction, including alcohol use disorder. Headquartered in the United States in Richmond, VA, Indivior employs more than 800 individuals globally and its portfolio of products is available in over 40 countries worldwide. Visit www.indivior.com to learn more. Connect with Indivior on LinkedIn by visiting www.linkedin.com/company/indivior.

Forward-Looking Statements

