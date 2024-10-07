Indivior's SUBLOCADE® Rapid Induction/Alternative Injection Site Prior Approval Supplement (PAS) Receives FDA Priority Review

PDUFA date set for February 7, 2025

If approved by the FDA, label would expand to include alternative injection sites in the thigh, buttock and back of the arm for induction and maintenance as well as rapid induction one hour after a single transmucosal buprenorphine dose; both of which address significant patient and healthcare provider unmet needs.

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Indivior PLC (Nasdaq/LSE: INDV) today announced the Prior Approval Supplement (PAS) for SUBLOCADE® (buprenorphine extended-release) injection submitted by Indivior, Inc. has been granted Priority Review designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date for this submission is set for February 7, 2025.

SUBLOCADE, Indivior's monthly injectable formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of moderate to severe opioid use disorder (OUD), is the foundation of Indivior's portfolio of innovative treatments aimed at transforming how the chronic condition of OUD is managed. This PAS seeks to further expand treatment options via two proposed updates to the SUBLOCADE label, including:

Alternative Injection Sites : Expands from the current subcutaneous abdominal injection site to also include the thigh, buttock, and back of the upper arm subcutaneously for induction and maintenance.

: Expands from the current subcutaneous abdominal injection site to also include the thigh, buttock, and back of the upper arm subcutaneously for induction and maintenance. Rapid Induction Protocol : Reduces treatment induction time from the current 7-day minimum on transmucosal buprenorphine (TM BUP) to a single dose of TM BUP with 1-hour observation period to confirm tolerability. Allows for the second 300 mg dose to be administered as early as one week after the initial 300 mg injection, based on patient needs.

:

Indivior's PAS included comprehensive data which we believe demonstrate the efficacy and safety of the new rapid induction protocol and SUBLOCADE's pharmacokinetic profile following injection at alternative sites. These updates are expected to enhance the patient experience and expand treatment access especially for those patients who, similar to the study participants, have long-term opioid use including fentanyl. A Priority Review designation means that the FDA's goal is to take action on an application within 6 months (compared to 10 months under standard review) and, if approved, would translate into significant improvements in OUD treatment with SUBLOCADE.

About Opioid Use Disorder (OUD)

Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) is a chronic disease in which people develop a pattern of using opioids that can lead to negative consequences.1 OUD may affect the parts of the brain that are necessary for life-sustaining functions.1,2

