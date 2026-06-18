Indivisible Partners Welcomes Third New Firm of the Quarter with Launch of Achieve Wealth Partners

Upstate New York-based firm launches with locations in Rochester, NY and Dartmouth, MA.

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Indivisible Partners ("Indivisible"), an advisor-owned growth partnership, today announced the launch of Achieve Wealth Partners, an independent, wealth planning and management firm founded by industry veteran Jeff Renelt, and his partners Brad Richard and Lea Stover. This addition marks Indivisible's third new firm to join the platform in three months.

Achieve Wealth Partners is focused on helping high-net-worth individuals and multigenerational families organize, coordinate, and prioritize their financial and wealth management decisions for greater long-term success and confidence. Serving athletes, physicians, entrepreneurs, business professionals, and other dynamic wealth creators, the team believes in the power of an independent fiduciary approach to deliver transparent and unconflicted advice.

"Many of the clients we serve – such as our athlete segment – are navigating fast-moving careers, evolving priorities, and financial decisions that don't always fit into a standard plan or timeline," said Renelt, Founding Principal of Achieve Wealth Partners. "We take the time to build strategies that help these clients adapt with confidence, and plan for what's next in a way that reflects their goals, priorities, and unique situation…we are built to help our clients achieve what's most important to them."

Using the latest in industry leading planning, technology, and practice management tools, the firm is structured to provide clients with high touch, personalized, interactive, and time-tested solutions that organize and bring clarity to an often complex and time-consuming process.

"We combine the personalized feel of a boutique firm with the planning depth clients want to feel confident in their future," said Richard, Co-Founding Principal of Achieve Wealth Partners. "Whether they're building a business, managing competing priorities, or planning for what comes next, we strive to help make the process more manageable and intentional."

Achieve Wealth Partners operates in partnership with Indivisible, leveraging its financial planning capabilities, operational expertise, and long-term strategic resources to deliver proactive guidance and tailored solutions for clients. Achieve Wealth Partners has selected Fidelity Family Office services as its primary custodian.

"Jeff, Brad, and Lea have built their approach around thoughtful planning, strong client relationships, and personalized, responsive attention," said John Thiel, Founder and Executive Chairman of Indivisible Partners. "Their focus on clarity, organization, accountability, and truly personalized advice reflects the kind of client-first model we are proud to support as our advisory firm network continues to expand."

About Indivisible Partners

Indivisible Partners is a privately held, independent advisory firm founded by experienced industry leaders and former advisors to redefine what independence can mean for elite advisory teams. The firm combines an innovative, integrated platform with true ownership, high-touch support, and a collaborative culture—empowering advisors to deliver better outcomes for their clients and build lasting enterprise value on their own terms. Indivisible Partners is headquartered in Clearwater, FL, and operates as a federally registered investment advisor. For more information, please visit: www.indivisible.com.

About Achieve Wealth Partners

Achieve Wealth Partners is an independent, private wealth advisory firm based in Upstate New York and Dartmouth, MA with investment advisory services offered through Indivisible Partners, LLC. The firm helps individuals and families organize, clarify, and coordinate the financial decisions that shape their lives through personalized planning, investment management, and long-term guidance. Achieve Wealth Partners is built around the belief that financial advice should be transparent, unconflicted, and aligned with each client's unique goals, values, and stage of life. For more information, please visit: www.achieve-wp.com.

SOURCE Indivisible Partners