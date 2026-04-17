Indivisible Partners Welcomes Aligned Private Wealth to Its Growing Advisor Network

New Chicago-area firm brings an "Aligned360™" approach designed to help founders and families align wealth with purpose across generations.

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Indivisible Partners ("Indivisible"), an advisor-owned growth partnership, today announced that Aligned Private Wealth, a Chicago-area wealth advisory firm led by Ethan Hafner, CEPA®, Founding Principal and Private Wealth Advisor, has joined its growing platform.

Hafner founded Aligned Private Wealth after nearly 30 years advising clients on investment management and financial planning, with an emphasis on tax efficiency, wealth transfer strategies, charitable giving, and pre-transaction planning for liquidity events. The firm operates under its "Aligned360™" model, which positions it to serve as a personal CFO for its clients by providing coordinated advice and clear execution across their most important financial decisions, from day-to-day questions to pivotal transitions.

Aligned Private Wealth works with clients whose financial affairs span multiple disciplines and require ongoing oversight. The firm guides founders, business owners, families, individuals, and select organizations in using our model to support the life they want to live, pursue what matters most, and steward their legacy across generations.

"Independence allows us to stay focused on what matters most to our clients," Hafner said. "Our work is about aligning success with significance, being the first call when something changes, cutting through the noise, and coordinating directly with a client's other professionals so the different aspects of their financial lives work together to support both the life they want to live today and the legacy they hope to steward across generations."

By partnering with Indivisible Partners, Aligned Private Wealth gains access to an integrated operating platform and curated resources that support the firm's launch and long‑term growth, while preserving a boutique, high‑touch client experience, including consolidated reporting that provides a clear, holistic view of a client's financial position.

Joining Hafner at Aligned Private Wealth is Andrew Cardillo, CFP®, Senior Wealth Strategy Associate. Cardillo supports the firm's investment and planning work, with experience spanning comprehensive financial planning, investment analysis, and alternative investments.

"Aligned Private Wealth reflects the type of practice Indivisible was built to support," said John Thiel, Executive Chairman and Co‑Founder of Indivisible Partners, "Ethan has spent his career advising families through pivotal financial moments, and we are pleased to provide the partnership, platform, and innovation that allows an independent firm like his to serve clients effectively."

About Indivisible Partners

Indivisible Partners is a privately held, independent advisory firm founded by experienced industry leaders and former advisors to redefine what independence can mean for elite advisory teams. The firm combines an innovative, integrated platform with true ownership, high-touch support, and a collaborative culture—empowering advisors to deliver better outcomes for their clients and build lasting enterprise value on their own terms. Indivisible Partners is headquartered in Clearwater, FL, and operates as a federally registered investment advisor. For more information, please visit: www.indivisible.com.

About Aligned Private Wealth

Aligned Private Wealth is a private wealth advisory firm based in Deerfield, Illinois, with investment advisory services offered through Indivisible Partners, LLC. Founded by Ethan Hafner, CEPA ®, the firm serves founders, business owners, and multi-generational families with an "Aligned360™" model—integrating investment strategy with tax planning, wealth transfer planning, asset protection, and philanthropy to help clients align wealth with purpose. For more information, please visit www.aligned-pw.com.

SOURCE Indivisible Partners