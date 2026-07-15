Indivisible Partners Welcomes FMB Wealth Management to Its Growing Advisor Network

California firm rooted in perseverance and purpose joins Indivisible platform to expand client capabilities

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Indivisible Partners ("Indivisible"), an advisor-owned growth partnership, today announced that FMB Wealth Management, a Westlake Village, California-based wealth advisory firm, has joined its platform.

FMB was co-founded by Debbie and Tom Fields in 1994, and following Tom's passing in 2018, Debbie led the firm as CEO for eight years, growing it into a $800 million practice. She established FMB as a woman-led firm defined by its ability to guide clients through financial complexity with both technical expertise and genuine care. The firm advises business owners, professional athletes, executives, multi-generational families, individuals navigating high-asset divorces, and philanthropists.

The Indivisible partnership follows an internal transition in which Debbie transferred majority ownership to her existing partners, led by Grant Blindbury, Danny Mock, and JJ Fields, in a move designed to ensure continuity for clients while positioning the firm for its next chapter.

"This is an opportunity to not only carry on the Fields' legacy, but to share the story of its roots, and continue the significant growth we've achieved the last eight years," said Blindbury. "This transition to the next generation is a testament to the firm's origins, and a celebration of all the great things that lie ahead."

Through its partnership with Indivisible, FMB gains access to expanded operational infrastructure, investment resources, planning capabilities, and growth leaders without disrupting the client relationships and culture at the firm's core.

"Our partnership with Indivisible expands what we can offer clients while allowing our team to remain focused on the advice, guidance, and service they've always expected from FMB," said Debbie Fields. "The added support strengthens our ability to deliver the thoughtful, relationship-driven guidance our clients count on."

John Thiel, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Indivisible Partners, said the firm's history made the partnership particularly meaningful: "FMB has built a practice around helping clients bring structure and intention to complex financial decisions, and the story behind that practice makes it all the more remarkable. We are proud to support a team whose commitment to clients, and to each other, reflects exactly what Indivisible was built to serve."

About Indivisible Partners

Indivisible Partners is a privately held, independent advisory firm founded by experienced industry leaders and former advisors to redefine what independence can mean for elite advisory teams. The firm combines an innovative, integrated platform with true ownership, high-touch support, and a collaborative culture—empowering advisors to deliver better outcomes for their clients and build lasting enterprise value on their own terms. Indivisible Partners is headquartered in Clearwater, FL, and operates as a federally registered investment advisor. For more information, please visit: www.indivisible.com.

About FMB Wealth Management

FMB Wealth Management is a registered investment advisor based in Westlake Village, California, with investment advisory services offered through Indivisible Partners, LLC. The firm serves business owners, professional athletes, executives, multi-generational families, and individuals navigating complex financial transitions through a relationship-first approach. For more information, please visit: www.fmbwealth.com.

SOURCE Indivisible Partners