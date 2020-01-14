Indivumed Announces Expansion of the IndivuType Global Cancer Database in Italy

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tor Vergata University Hospital ("Tor Vergata") and Indivumed GmbH ("Indivumed") today announced that they have entered into a collaboration in the field of personalized oncology.

Under the terms of the agreement, Indivumed will analyze a comprehensive multi-omics profile including genomics (WGS), transcriptomics, proteomics and phosphoproteomics from selected Tor Vergata cases. This information, together with other cases already existing in Indivumed's IndivuType database, will be used to discover new mechanisms and biomarkers in cancer.

"We are very excited with this collaboration. Having access to this multi-omics profile will allow us to understand better the disease and develop research projects that can have an impact in the way we treat patients in the future," said Dr. Gerry Melino, Principal Investigator and Head of Biochemistry at Tor Vergata University. "The future requires international cooperation involving not only local Hospitals like Tor Vergata and San Carlo Nancy, but worldwide hospitals and research centres," said Orazio Schillaci, Rector at Tor Vergata University.

The generalization of genomics-based approaches in cancer research and clinical practice represented a great advancement towards personalized medicine in recent years, but it has also shown its limitations. "Genomics only" can't explain the differences in disease progression and patient response to certain drugs, and therefore multi-omics approaches based in systems biology are being increasingly used by researchers to identify molecular patterns associated with disease.

"We continue the ambitious expansion of our global clinical network, and today we are thrilled to announce this agreement with Tor Vergata University Hospital, our first clinical partner in Italy," said Dr. Hartmut Juhl, CEO of Indivumed. "We are looking forward to enriching the IndivuType database with their contribution, especially in the field of liver and pancreatic cancers, where there is an urgent need for better diagnosis and treatment."

Within the scope of the agreement, researchers at Tor Vergata University Hospital will also be able to leverage Indivumed's advanced analytics and Artificial Intelligence capabilities for specific projects.

About IndivuType

IndivuType, a Business Unit of Indivumed, offers the world's first true multi-omics database for individualized cancer therapy, analyzing the highest quality cancer biospecimens to generate the most comprehensive dataset available today, including genomics (WGS), transcriptomics, proteomics, phosphoproteomics and clinical and outcome information. This platform enables novel discoveries in cancer biology for the post-genomics era. Indivumed is deeply committed to the quality of the IndivuType ecosystem along every step of the process, starting with stringent SOP-driven sample collection procedures combined with thorough validation of clinical information and data integrity. IndivuType's powerful database and Artificial Intelligence tools can forge a path to accelerate clinical trials, enable robust protocol design, and generate insights for precision oncology treatment and improved patient outcomes.

About Tor Vergata University Hospital

The University of Rome "Tor Vergata", beside teaching to 34,000 students, hosts one of the most modern hospitals in Italy as well as competitive cancer research centres. In addition, the research and clinical activities of the University of Rome Tor Vergata are exerted in Partners Hospitals within the Rome region, including San Carlo di Nancy, IDI-IRCCS, Ospedale Bambino Gesu'-IRCCS, Istituto S. Lucia-IRCCS, Policlinico Casilino, Regina Elena IRE-IRCCS, S. Raffaele Pisana-IRCCS, Istututo Spallanzani-IRCCS. In particular, the University hosts the Torvergata Oncoscience Research (TOR), a multi-faculty research facility focused on cancer research, with the mission to identify specific, early markers of cancer and explore new therapeutic targets. Only a global understanding of the molecular origins of cancer disorders can deliver this mission, rapidly and with better chances of success. Therefore, Indivumed, in conjunction with the University of Rome Tor Vergata, TOR, and its Partner Hospitals is pleased to launch a strong new partnership aimed at establishing a worldwide multi-omics database for individualized cancer therapy.

Media Contact:

Patrick Renegar

W: 703-519-1600 Ext. 104

prenegar@livewiredc.com



SOURCE Indivumed