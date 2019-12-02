Indivumed Announces Strategic Partnership with Biognosys

WASHINGTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Indivumed, a physician-led, integrated global oncology solution provider, announced today its partnership with Biognosys, a leader in next-generation proteomics solutions. This partnership represents the next step in enriching IndivuType multi-omics cancer database with proteome-level data from thousands of samples using Biognosys' cutting-edge proteomics technology to enable novel discoveries in cancer biology.

The promise of precision oncology demands the development of patient-specific molecular and phenotypic cancer signatures, and research has shown that evaluating genomic data alone has its limitations. IndivuType is the result of more than fifteen years' experience in collecting and curating high-quality cancer biospecimens through partnerships with leading healthcare institutions around the world. Only high-quality samples can produce reliable data enabling novel discoveries in cancer biology. IndivuType cancer database provides rich and deep information through analyzing multiple omics layers, including genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, phosphoproteomics and immunophenotyping in combination with complete clinical and outcome data thus making it a powerful and unique resource for the cancer community worldwide.

Robust and reliable proteomics and phosphoproteomics analysis is greatly dependent on sample quality and processing techniques. The IndivuType ecosystem begins with stringent SOP-driven sample collection procedures across Indivumed's global clinical network combined with thorough validation of clinical information and data integrity. These high-quality samples are analyzed with Biognosys' innovative and robust solutions for highly multiplexed protein quantification, which will add a critical component to augment IndivuType multi-omics database.

Biognosys, a Swiss proteomics company, develops next-generation mass spectrometry-based proteomics technologies (HRM™) that achieve unprecedented sensitivity and depth with high reproducibility from low microgram amounts of protein. The HRM technology enables profiling of protein expression and phosphorylation in large sample cohorts. Thousands of proteins can be quantified simultaneously in a single measurement. Since next-generation proteomics is a label-free method, it is applicable in all species across a wide range of sample types including tissue samples and body fluids for biomarker discovery and mechanism of action studies.

"We are very excited with this partnership," said Dr. Hartmut Juhl, Indivumed CEO and founder. "Proteomics and phosphoproteomics play a crucial role in understanding cancer biology and adding Biognosys' technology to the IndivuType multi-omics profile will enable relevant discoveries in our collaborations with pharma and biotech."

"The IndivuType project is at the forefront of multi-omics cancer profiling," says Dr. Oliver Rinner, CEO and founder of Biognosys. "Indivumed's focus on sample quality and scale is unique in the field. Proteomics has long been known as a relatively low sample throughput technology. With the development of the parallel acquisition based next-generation technology, proteomics has become both, more sensitive and higher throughput. This has been the basis for our partnership. We are convinced that large scale proteomics and phosphoproteomics data from well characterized sample cohorts will add a highly relevant new dimension to quantitative biology, and specifically to cancer biology."

About Indivumed

Indivumed is a science-led, integrated global oncology company. Our platform is an enabler for the next generation of precision oncology through our proprietary multi-omic cancer database and customized data analytics, underpinned by our global network of affiliated clinics with gold-standard quality of biospecimens. Through our unique platform, we offer specialized products and services that support our customers in biomarker and target discovery, drug development, clinical trials, individualized therapy and more. More information at www.indivumed.com

About Biognosys

Biognosys is a leader in next-generation proteomics, dedicated to transforming life science by developing the most advanced proteomics tools and making them available for pharmaceutical and biotech research and development. The company offers a suite of products and services to decode the proteome and equip researchers from all fields with a deep view of protein expression and regulation in cells, tissues, or body fluids. Biognosys' technology is based on high-resolution mass spectrometry, combined with a novel parallel signal processing approach, for unprecedented quantification of large proteomes in a single experiment. More information at www.biognosys.com

