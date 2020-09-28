Indo Canadian Club launches a new website indocanadianclub.com in Milton, Ontario in Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Milton is one of the fastest growing communities in Canada. People from various creeds, colors and races have chosen Milton as their home. It is astounding to see how this small town has grown to be much of a city now in past decade. "We first visited Milton in the summer of 2010 to visit a relative and in January 2012, we bought a house in this lovely town," says Vandana Raj Bhatt, founding member of Indo Canadian Club in Canada. "Milton is a big community where people are kind and support each other. You are standing in a queue and suddenly someone in front of you, pays your bills, I have not seen it anywhere in the world."

Vandana added, "as a child, I lived in a community, our doors were never closed during the day. There were ladies over tea every afternoon sitting on the porch, munching on snacks and children playing freely on streets. I came from a very religious family and was actively involved in cultural activities at school. I was a buzzy social bee. I found the similar opportunities in Milton and soon we decided to bring the Indian community together through events. We also hosted big events like Kids Megafest for the entire Milton community which brought 5000 people together in 2 days, along with other charity events."

"We are now launching a full-fledged website for Indians in Milton and all over Canada. Our aim is to help and support the Indian community while We have made tons of true friends through these events and hoping our initiative will bring more and more people together," said Raj Bhatt, another founding member of the website. Canada is a land of Immigrants, for Indians and most of the other Nationalities, Canada is the new haven and has been over the past 50 years. Leaving our loved ones behind and not able to visit them back home brings homesickness especially during the gloomy winter days. "We are fortunate Canada gives us freedom of speech and practice our religion and culture oceans across," added Raj. "There are several examples of Indian immigrants who have made a fortune only after landing in this marvelous land. In this time of Social media, let us support the new and the old and put them amongst the happy citizens of the nation. Indo-Canadian Club will be promoting local events, businesses, and people through the new platform."

"Covid has brought more of distress in the world. Let's cheer everyone up and share some inspiring and wonderful stories to the rest of the community. If you have any interesting story, you would like us to publish, please email it to [email protected]," Raj added.

Indo Canadian Club is a networking group for all Indians living in Canada to meet, network, interact and benefit. This is an effort to bring the entire Indian community of all religions living in Canada together.

