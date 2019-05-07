INDOCHINO Adds Key Executives from Microsoft and Essilor

"Building a world-class team is essential as we continue to disrupt the men's apparel category. We are excited to welcome these incredibly talented leaders, Alex and Vanessa, into two critical business functions," said Drew Green, President and CEO of INDOCHINO. "Their knowledge and expertise will help ensure we have an unrivalled framework in place for long-term sustained and profitable global growth."

As CTO, Alex Buhler will be responsible for expanding the company's omni-channel infrastructure, partnering closely across the management team. Alex brings more than 20 years of experience supporting high growth, data-driven companies. Previously, he was CTO at Clearly, part of the Essilor Group, the world leader in ophthalmic optics, and CIO of Mountain Equipment Co-op.

Vanessa Pillay has over 15 years of experience in the financial and technology sectors, most recently leading the finance team at Microsoft South Africa. As VP Finance for INDOCHINO reporting to CFO Morgan Whitney, Vanessa will lead the finance team, working across the organization to optimize the financial profile of the business.

INDOCHINO has been on a strong growth trajectory since it first expanded from a digitally native brand into an omni-channel retailer in 2015. To-date, the company has opened 45 showrooms in the US and Canada, with up to 15 more planned for 2019. Most recently, INDOCHINO added Australia to its international footprint, the first country outside of North America it has officially invested in. Initially launching online, this move paves the way for Australian brick-and-mortar expansion in the future, along with further international expansion.

In addition, INDOCHINO recently extended its range of custom products beyond formalwear to include options such as chinos and casual shirts.

"We're an unapologetically ambitious brand inspiring how a generation of men build their wardrobe," Drew Green continued. "We truly believe that we have the formula for making sure clothing fits and looks great for every customer and we're excited to bring this premium experience to shoppers all over the world."

About INDOCHINO

As the global leader in made to measure apparel, INDOCHINO has developed the shopping experience of the future. Born out of the belief that you don't need to spend a fortune on a custom wardrobe, INDOCHINO was the first company to disrupt the retail sector by making perfect fitting, personalized apparel on a mass scale.

Customers take on the role of designer, picking out every detail of their suits and shirts to make them truly one-of-a-kind. These garments are made to their precise measurements and are shipped directly to their door, hassle free. The company's omnichannel approach allows them to shop online or in person at any INDOCHINO showroom.

