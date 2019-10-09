INDOCHINO Celebrates Milestone 50th Showroom in Washington, DC

Washington, DC is INDOCHINO's 13th showroom to open this year in varying geographical regions. Recent launches include new markets such as Paramus, NJ, San Diego, CA, Portland, OR and Kansas City, MO as well as cluster stores in high performing areas such as New York, Toronto, Boston and LA.

"Opening our 50th showroom is an exciting moment for everyone at INDOCHINO, and to be reaching this milestone in the US capital makes it all the more incredible," said Drew Green, President and CEO of INDOCHINO. "As we continue to welcome new customers from across North America, we're finding that offering an in-person experience plays an integral role in growing a legion of loyal fans."

INDOCHINO's expansion is not limited to showrooms. In 2019, the company expanded product offerings to include customizable long and short-sleeve casual shirts, and recently launched new outerwear with custom macs, trench coats and overcoats. The brand is also developing an upcoming custom fabric collection inspired by and created in tandem with Signature Athlete, RJ Barrett, who is making his NBA debut with the New York Knicks this season.

"It's been a pivotal year, and not only for retail expansion," added Green. "To forge partnerships with the next generation of elite athletes and bring custom apparel to new product categories further differentiates us and increases our credibility as a relevant fashion brand."

In Washington, DC, INDOCHINO has been embraced by Washington Capitals' player and Stanley Cup Champion Tom Wilson, who first discovered the brand a couple of years ago in Vancouver, Canada.

"Playing in a league that requires athletes to wear suits on game days is a great tradition that gives you a chance to create a unique look each time you head to the rink," said Tom Wilson, Washington Capitals forward. "I love the fact that I can turn to INDOCHINO for a custom suit that fits me perfectly – I get to pick from an endless selection of fabrics, linings and details to add my personal style to each game day."

INDOCHINO Cleveland is located at Pinecrest Mall and New Orleans is on Magazine Street.

INDOCHINO Washington is a 2,700 sq. ft. space positioned in the heart of DC's nationally-designated historic district: Georgetown. The two-level showroom is located at 3030 M Street NW, on Georgetown's main avenue, recognized as one of the best shopping streets in the country. The Washington DC location joins Washington metropolitan area showrooms already open in Tyson's Galleria and Bethesda Row.

INDOCHINO showrooms provide a premium shopping experience. Customers are paired with a Style Guide who, armed with an iPad, helps customers design one-of-a-kind suits, blazers, shirts, chinos and outerwear. These are made to their measurements and delivered in two weeks. Appointment bookings and online shopping are available at www.indochino.com.

ABOUT INDOCHINO

As the global leader in made to measure apparel, INDOCHINO has developed the shopping experience of the future. Born out of the belief that you don't need to spend a fortune on a custom wardrobe, INDOCHINO was the first company to disrupt the retail sector by making perfect fitting, personalized apparel on a mass scale.

Customers take on the role of designer, picking out every detail of their suits and shirts to make them truly one-of-a-kind. These garments are made to their precise measurements and are shipped directly to their door, hassle free. The company's omnichannel approach allows them to shop online or in person at any INDOCHINO showroom.

