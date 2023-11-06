INDOCHINO DEBUTS 2023 BLACK FRIDAY AND CYBER MONDAY PROMOTIONS

INDOCHINO

06 Nov, 2023, 09:06 ET

Customers can get a head start on the holidays and shop the brand's best prices of the season, both in store and online, from November 6thNovember 30th

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, INDOCHINO, the global leader in custom apparel, announced their promotions for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023. This year's deals highlight best selling products for both men and women, including the brand's beloved made to measure suits, starting at just $349, as well as high-quality outerwear and separates. For shoppers looking for a full wardrobe refresh, INDOCHINO's bundles will offer even greater discounts on multiple suits, pants or shirts.

Customers can take advantage of these savings beginning today, both in stores and online, and all deals will run through Thursday November 30th. By kicking-off their holiday promotions early, INDOCHINO is excited to provide customers the opportunity to order now and receive their new, custom pieces just in time for holiday festivities, or shop through the end of November to start 2024 with fresh made to measure essentials.

Please find all of INDOCHINO's Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers detailed below:

  • Suits starting at $349
  • Premium Suits priced at $399
  • Luxury Suits at $429
  • Outerwear up to 40% off
  • Two Premium Suits for $749, Two Luxury Suits for $824
  • Three Pant bundle for $327, Five Shirt Bundle for $249

Shoppers can learn more, book showroom appointments and view all locations across North America at: www.indochino.com/showrooms.

ABOUT INDOCHINO
As the global leader in made to measure apparel, INDOCHINO has developed the shopping experience of the future. Born out of the belief that you don't need to spend a fortune on a custom wardrobe, INDOCHINO was the first company to disrupt the retail sector by making perfect-fitting, personalized apparel on a mass scale. The brand was also named to Newsweek and Statista America's Fastest Growing Online Shops list for 2022.

Customers take on the role of designer, picking out every detail of their garments to make them truly one-of-a-kind. These are made to their precise measurements and shipped directly to their door, hassle free. The company's omnichannel approach allows them to shop online or in person at any INDOCHINO showroom.

For more information, visit www.indochino.com and follow INDOCHINO's social media channels.

Media Contact:
Alana Linsenbigler
[email protected]

