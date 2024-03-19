INDOCHINO IN EFFORTLESS ELEGANCE FOR THEIR NEW SPRING/SUMMER 2024 COLLECTION

The brand redefines the essence of tailoring with ease inspired by the serene beauty of Waikiki, Kualoa and Waialua.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - INDOCHINO , the global leader in custom apparel, has launched its Spring/Summer 2024 collection. Set on the beautiful Hawaiian island of Oahu, this season was all about layering less and going out more. Traditional tailoring blends with contemporary design for a collection that evokes the essence of an effortless wardrobe and easy dressing. High-quality tailoring, lowkey looks.

INDOCHINO - SS24 Campaign (CNW Group/Indochino Apparel Inc.)

"We are delighted to announce our Spring/Summer 2024 collection, which embodies the elegance of simplicity. We aimed to capture the essence of effortless style and easy dressing so that you can feel impeccably dressed even when you are casually dressed" said Drew Green, CEO of INDOCHINO. "This year's simple yet sleek collection exudes a relaxed and comfortable vibe."

To further explore the overall theme of the Spring/Summer 2024 collection, there is a high emphasis on comfort, versatility, and ease of wear. Each made-to-measure piece is thoughtfully constructed to seamlessly transition from formal affairs to casual soirees, embodying the dynamic lifestyle of the wearer. Innovative fabric blends ensure all-season comfort without compromising a style-forward and polished look.

The suits – shown in a variety of silhouettes to encourage the wearers to experiment with trending styles knowing they can deliver on traditional functionality and modernity– are still true to classic tailoring ethos but have been reimagined to speak to a relaxed fit that is stylish, comfortable and easy.

ABOUT INDOCHINO

As the global leader in made to measure apparel, INDOCHINO has developed the shopping experience of the future. Born out of the belief that you don't need to spend a fortune on a custom wardrobe, INDOCHINO was the first company to disrupt the retail sector by making perfect-fitting, personalized apparel on a mass scale.

Customers take on the role of designer, picking out every detail of their garments to make them truly one-of-a-kind. These are made to their precise measurements and shipped to their door, hassle-free. The company's omni-channel approach allows them to shop online or in person at any INDOCHINO showroom.

