Indochino Launches Custom Collection with New York Knicks Rookie Star RJ Barrett

The RJ Barrett Collection features four bold suit fabrics and two blazer fabrics: Black Chalk Stripe Suit , Solid Red Suit, Windowpane Black Suit, Solid Steel Gray Suit, Tweed Gray Blazer and Tweed Burgundy Blazer . As with every INDOCHINO garment, each piece is fully customizable and made to the customer's unique measurements for a one-of-a-kind, game-changing look.

Included in the expansive range of complimentary customization options are two RJ-inspired custom linings. The Signature Lining has Barrett's 'RJ' signature emblazoned on the fabric, and the Number 9 Lining combines the classic jersey number Barrett shares with his father and a king-and-queen crown that represents the importance of his family in making him the player he is today.

"The great thing about INDOCHINO is that every single suit is made to measure — I'm a tall guy with long arms and long legs, so if you're like me with unique sizing, everything will always fit perfectly and be customized to your personal style," said RJ Barrett. "This is my first opportunity to develop a custom collection, and it's been an incredible experience working directly with INDOCHINO to create this elite line. I'm proud of what we've created and look forward to sharing it with the world."

INDOCHINO is on a mission to bring affordable custom clothing to men across North America and this partnership with Barrett will bring the brand to a new legion of basketball fans. As the brand's first Signature NBA Athlete, Barrett will be running a series of campaigns, including the exclusive RJ Barrett collection of custom apparel. He will wear select looks throughout the season and to a number of high profile events.

"We put a lot of thought into who we would approach for our NBA ambassador, and given that RJ Barrett is not only an incredibly talented and professional young athlete, but also who is a native of Toronto, we really had to look no further," said Drew Green, President and CEO of INDOCHINO, "And it didn't hurt that he already had a strong sense of style. I knew that he would be capable of developing a unique, eye catching collection."

The announcement marks a significant week for Barrett, who will be making his regular season debut with the Knicks. The team's opening game is on October 23rd in San Antonio and their first home game in New York is on October 26th. His first appearance as an INDOCHINO ambassador was at the NBA Draft this June, where he turned heads in a pink suit and was the NBA's third overall pick.

Suits from the RJ Barrett Collection are priced at $429 USD / $559 CAD and blazers are $299 USD / $399 CAD. Customers can shop online or head to an INDOCHINO showroom where a Style Guide will walk them through the process. Each garment is made to measure and delivered in two weeks for a great fit, hassle free.

ABOUT INDOCHINO

As the global leader in made to measure apparel, INDOCHINO has developed the shopping experience of the future. Born out of the belief that you don't need to spend a fortune on a custom wardrobe, INDOCHINO was the first company to disrupt the retail sector by making perfect fitting, personalized apparel on a mass scale.

Customers take on the role of designer, picking out every detail of their suits and shirts to make them truly one-of-a-kind. These garments are made to their precise measurements and are shipped directly to their door, hassle free. The company's omnichannel approach allows them to shop online or in person at any INDOCHINO showroom.

