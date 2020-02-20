INDOCHINO Launches Spring/Summer 2020 Collection

Further expanding in the casual category, INDOCHINO has introduced a new midweight chino fabric this season, while adding cadet blue, sand, sage and stone to the chino color palate. Also debuting is the Milano range, a limited-edition Italian milled cloth from Guabello—the 100% wool suiting option is woven to offer a natural stretch comparable to garments with synthetic elastomers. For outerwear, a new water-resistant option for the brand's mac and hooded styles in black and olive have been added, as well as a bold red for pop.

"The style rules are increasingly changing, particularly for the warmer season. Traditional suiting will always be core to looking refined – but going casual in a smart way is opening up the way we dress and express ourselves, both in and out of the workplace" said Drew Green, INDOCHINO President and CEO. "Our design team has created a versatile collection to break the boundaries of the boardroom and allow the lines between dress and casual to be more comfortably blurred than ever before."

The Spring/Summer campaign, shot in San Francisco, CA, is broken down into four key inspiration points:

Seaside Brights

Bold plaids and summery stripes in true reds, bright greens and classic navies suggests summer by the seashore–no matter your distance to the ocean. The casual side of INDOCHINO's collection is untucked and unstructured, worn with chinos in khakis and light grays.

Desert Neutrals

Textured linens and seersuckers add a punch of interest to olives, tans and khaki. These options are best when the look is relaxed (and even a little rumpled). Pair with subtle plaids and white shirting in a cotton-linen blend for a neutral feel that works equally well by sandy cliffs or in the city.

Slick Silvers

Our new light grays are available in a range of solids and patterns. Houndstooths, glen plaids, checks, and windowpanes will have you standing out in any crowd, whether you're walking down the aisle or finding new ways to take care of business. Similar tones present a refinement that is second to none, but to truly set yourself apart, choose varying shades and patterns of gray with a contrasting blazer or vest."

Fresh Indigos

Light and dark shades of indigo add newness to our wide assortment of blues this season, rivaling the sky and offering more depth in a part of your closet you may have thought you had covered. We're bringing the freshness in spades with pattern on pattern for interest, mixing stripes, checks and prints in our shirting and ties as well. Equally noteworthy are our monochromatic navies that truly stand out.

INDOCHINO Spring/Summer suits start at $399 USD, with the luxury Milano range priced at $499 USD. Seasonal shirts and chinos start at $79 USD. New mac raincoats are $245 USD with the hooded style available at $295 USD.

