Indochino Partners With World Champion Boston Red Sox, Alongside New Location in Seaport

"The 2018 World Champion Boston Red Sox are a symbol of the city's will to win, with millions of fans locally and tens of millions more across the United States and around the world," said Drew Green, President and CEO of INDOCHINO . "We see our collaboration with the team as a tribute to the city of Boston, and to further revolutionize how Bostonians shop for clothing for generations to come."

The Red Sox partnership will see INDOCHINO feature in a series of prominent activations both at Fenway Park and in INDOCHINO showrooms, as well as via Red Sox digital and social channels.

"We are thrilled to partner with INDOCHINO as they continue to broaden their footprint in the Boston area," said Red Sox Executive Vice President Troup Parkinson. "Giving customers the ability to bring their design vision to life is incredible. We look forward to working with them throughout the 2019 season."

"As an athlete, it's so hard to find a suit that fits off the rack," said Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox shortstop. "INDOCHINO wanted to help me stay sharp by making new threads just for me and customizing everything to my tastes. I like how INDOCHINO looks and I'm excited for everyone to see my style."

INDOCHINO lets customers design their own suits, shirts, blazers, chinos and overcoats. Grown from the belief that a custom wardrobe should be accessible to everyone, suits start at $399 and shirts at $79, with customers able to shop online or in store.

The spacious 2,234 square foot Seaport INDOCHINO will complement the company's original Boston location at 85 Newbury Street, which opened in the summer of 2015. The showroom will offer a highly engaging experience, personalized for every shopper. Upon arrival, customers are paired with an expert Style Guide who walks them through hundreds of high-quality fabrics and endless customizations. Garments are then made to their precise measurements and delivered in two weeks.

"We couldn't be more excited to open in Boston's fastest growing neighborhood,' said Green. "Our Boston based customer base has grown by an incredible 400% since we opened on Newbury Street in 2015, and we look forward to providing local customers more availability to dress with confidence through our innovative retail approach that allows them to create one-of-a-kind garments, personalized, customized and fitted just for them."

Seaport will feature INDOCHINO's new Spring/Summer 2019 line in addition to classic fabrics and is ideal for anyone looking to upgrade their professional wardrobe, suit up for special occasions such as a wedding, or sharpen up a casual look. To celebrate the launch, every customer who steps into INDOCHINO Seaport and purchases a custom suit during the first two weeks will receive one free custom shirt or one pair of chinos. Customers can book their appointment here: https://www.indochino.com/showroom/bostonseaport.

Bialow Real Estate represents INDOCHINO in all of its U.S. real estate transactions.

ABOUT INDOCHINO

As the global leader in made to measure apparel, INDOCHINO has developed the shopping experience of the future. Born out of the belief that you don't need to spend a fortune on a custom wardrobe, INDOCHINO was the first company to disrupt the retail sector by making perfect-fitting, personalized apparel on a mass scale. Customers take on the role of designer, picking out every detail of their garments to make them truly one-of-a- kind. These are made to their precise measurements and shipped directly to their door, hassle free. The company's Omni-channel approach allows them to shop online or in person at any INDOCHINO showroom.

