INDOCHINO's Black Friday Promotional Event Is Here

The made-to-measure brand brings confidence, design, and creativity to center stage with its Black Friday event beginning November 3rd in showrooms and online.

VANCOUVER, BC and NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - INDOCHINO, the global leader in made-to-measure apparel, is unveiling its 2025 Black Friday campaign, Made for Your Moment, beginning November 3rd across North American showrooms and online at INDOCHINO.com. The campaign positions the brand at the intersection of design, personal style, and modern retail as INDOCHINO continues to redefine how customers experience custom fashion during the industry's most competitive season.

This year's campaign captures the energy and emotion of a memorable night in the city, from anticipation to celebration and reflection. The cityscape serves as a dynamic backdrop, textured, alive, and full of contrasts, highlighting INDOCHINO's tailoring as both modern and timeless. More than a sale, the campaign invites customers to see themselves in the story, with each suit serving as a symbol of confidence, connection, and personal expression.

"Black Friday is more than a shopping event for us, it is a moment to inspire confidence and creativity in how people present themselves," said Drew Green, President and CEO of INDOCHINO. "We are inviting customers to design their perfect look, whether it is for a holiday party, a wedding, or a night that matters to them. Every garment we create is made for those moments."

Guaranteed through Cyber Monday to support the campaign, INDOCHINO will offer its most compelling promotions of the year:

Up to 60% off select items, available both in showrooms and online.

Select custom suits will be available starting at $399 USD / $419 CAD

Buy More, Save More offers on: Shirts: Buy 1, save 20%; buy 3, save 30%; buy 5+, save 35% Suits: Buy 1, save 30%; buy 2, save 35%; buy 3+, save 40%



The campaign reinforces INDOCHINO's strategic commitment to immersive, experience-driven retail environments while maintaining its foundation in personalization and modern design. With garments delivered in just a few weeks, customers can step into the season's biggest events in perfectly tailored confidence.

INDOCHINO is the global leader for made-to-measure apparel, bringing together in-store and online experiences in a seamless way. Customers can visit a showroom in their area for professional measurements and expert guidance, order online using saved measurements, or take their own measurements at home. Every garment is crafted to precise measurements, ensuring a perfect fit and effortless reordering. By combining personalized service with easy-to-use online options, INDOCHINO is redefining the retail experience and helping customers look and feel confident for life's most important moments.

