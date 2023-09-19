Indocyanine Green Center-Stage at upcoming American College of Surgeons (ACS) Clinical Congress, October 2023, Boston, MA, USA

News provided by

Diagnostic Green

19 Sep, 2023, 10:11 ET

  • Sign up for full day training course on ICG run by surgeons – SPACES LIMITED
  • Multiple other sessions on use of ICG across multiple specialties

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. , Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DIAGNOSTIC GREEN, the leading provider of Indocyanine Green (ICG) worldwide, is pleased to announce a day long training session on ICG as well as multiple other talks on ICG at the upcoming AMERICAN COLLEGE OF SURGEONS (ACS) Clinical Congress in Boston, MA, from October 22–25.

On Tuesday October 24th, a full day training course dedicated to fluorescence and ICG will be co-chaired by Dr Raul Rosenthal and Dr Sonia L. RamamoorthyThe training session is for surgeons and staff across all specialties interested in learning how to use near-infrared fluorescence modalities when conducting surgical procedures of the gastrointestinal tract and endocrine organs. 

The training course, "New Frontiers in Fluorescent Image Guided Surgery", will welcome talks and hands-on training from world renowned surgeons in fluorescence guided surgery including Marylise Boutros, Michael Bouvet, Miguel A. Burch, Fernando Dip, Takeaki Ishizawa, Philip S. Low, Corrigan McBride, Omobolanle O. Oyefule, Dana A. Telem, Matthew Walsh and Steven D. Wexner.

The training course will help the participant; Learn basic skills related to fluorescence guided surgery (FGS), including equipment and operating room setup; Learn the correct ICG dosage and timing; Compare near infra-red (NIR) light with white light during the procedure; Understand and interpret the NIR imaging on anatomical structures and; Understand how to troubleshoot. Register now to secure your space on this truly enlightening training session.

Also at the meeting, there are many other talks dedicated to FGS and the use of ICG across multiple surgical specialties.

About Diagnostic Green

Diagnostic Green is the leading provider of Indocyanine Green for Injection, USP in North America, which is known as Verdye across the EMEA.  Our vision is to ensure that fluorescence imaging becomes the standard in tissue visualization worldwide, to help improve clinician outcomes, minimize procedure complications and reduce overall healthcare costs. For more information visit Diagnostic Green at booth #560 at the ACS or go to https://diagnosticgreen.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2213774/Diagnostic_Green_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Diagnostic Green

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.