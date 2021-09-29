Indómito Brings Its Pristine Dog Treats Up "From The South Of The World"

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indómito is a dog treat brand like no other. The company operates out of Chile and sources all of its dog treat ingredients from Chilean Patagonia, or as the brand loves to refer to it, "from the south of the world." This allows Indómito to create a one-of-a-kind treat that can satisfy the desires of canines around the globe.

The company described its genesis by explaining that "we realized that the market doesn't offer healthy treats" adding that "we are really dog lovers, and with that as our motivation, we developed the most healthy and delicious premium dog treats."

Indómito's product offerings include a variety of different meat-focused delicacies, including:

Natural Beef Jerky

Natural Salmon Jerky

Air Dried Lamb

Natural Chicken

The key to Indómito's success is its limited use of ingredients. Where many brands will pile in a dozen ingredients or more (many of which are unpronounceable), Indómito uses a handful of quality items for its dog treats.

For instance, the Air Dried Lamb variety, contains only grass fed lamb. That's it.

Along with limited ingredients, Indómito products are proudly all-natural — including being naturally processed — and avoid both preservatives and colorants like the plague. Each package even includes a friendly reminder to visit the veterinarian on a regular basis.

While all of these aspects add up to an elite dog treat, the quality of the meat really is the key factor here. The jerky is made from Chilean cattle that are bred in a 100% natural environment. The air-dried products are dehydrated slowly, using warm air to preserve their flavor and keep as many of their natural properties as possible. To top it off, the products are handmade in small production batches, ensuring that quality control is never an issue.

Indómito is a welcome addition in an era defined by the rise of conscientious pet owners. The snacks created by the growing brand are suitable for dogs of all ages and breeds, helping the company carry through on its mission "to strengthen the bond between dog and owner" no matter where or when owners may find themselves in the pet-owning journey.

