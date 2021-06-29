Indonesia Automotive Aftermarket Service Market is expected to reach about USD 13.6 Bn in Revenue by 2026: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Automotive slowdown & the COVID-19 pandemic brought a sustained downward trend in new passenger car sales in 2020 in Indonesia .

. The Multi Brand car service market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Surging Used Car Sales in Tier II Cities: Indonesia is one of the largest automotive and used car markets in Southeast Asia. It is home to many OEMs having production and assembling plants in the country. Indonesia is witnessing a surge in the used car sales in Tier II cities of Indonesia which is signaling the rising average age of car, therefore impetus for car service market. The growing urban population and disposable income among the working population are contributing to the growth of the used car industry. Higher population of middle income group in Tier II cities has lead to the growing demand for used cars. The easy availability of financing options, on the other hand, has aided the industry's growth. The Indonesia used cars market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 15.7% in terms of number of used cars sold during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Growing Vehicle Parc in Indonesia: Indonesia automotive industry in witnessing a surge in the number of vehicle parc which lead to higher demand for the multi brands and OEM car service companies in Indonesia. ~87% of the vehicle parc in Indonesia in 2020 were post warranty cars which generally visit the multi brand car service centers. Whereas, the pre warranty cars in the country prefer visiting the OEM car service centers. Multi brand service centers cost ~10-20% less as compared to the authorized car service center which is the major reason for consumer to shift to the multi brand service center during the post warranty period. Due to lack of spare parts knowledge consumers tend to go to authorized service centers for original spare parts. The number of car parc is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Ban on the cars above the age of 10 years: The Indonesia government is imposing ban on cars above the age of 10 years to reduce traffic jams on main thoroughfares. The govt. has levied congestion charges for cars from 2020, set an age limit of 10 years on vehicles on the road by 2025, tighten emission tests and rein in industrial discharges to reduce the air pollution. The ban will lead to an increased demand for the authorized and organized multi brand services centers in Indonesia.

The report titled "Indonesia Automotive Aftermarket Service Market Outlook to 2026: Influx of new players and car variants from abroad are contributing to the growth of automotive aftermarket service industry in Indonesia" by Ken Research suggested that the automotive aftermarket service market is further expected to grow in the near future with the surging used car sales in Tier II cities and entry of new authorized and multi brand players in the market. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 3.6% in terms of revenue during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

Key Segments Covered in Indonesia Automotive Aftermarket Service Market:-

By Type of Workshop

Multi Brand



OEM/Authorized

By Type of Multi Brand

Organized



Unorganized

By Type of Vehicle

MPV



Sedan



SUV



LCGC



Hatchback

By Age of Car

0-3 Years



3-8 Years



8 and Above years

By Region

West



Central



East

By Car Brand

Toyota



Daihatsu



Honda



Mitsubishi



Nissan



Suzuki



Others

By Booking Mode

Online



Offline

By Service Split

Repair and Replacement



Maintenance



Body Care

Indonesia Spare Parts After Market Segmentation:-

By Type of Spare Parts

Lubricants and Oils



Suspension & Braking



Electrical Components



Engine Components



Consumables



Others

Key Target Audience:-

Automotive companies



OEM Car Service companies



Multi brand Car Service companies



Automotive Spare Parts Companies

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2015-2021

2015-2021 Forecast Period: 2021-2026

OEM Car Dealers/Service Providers:

Wuling Motors

Auto 2000

Asco Automotive

Honda Indonesia Mobil

PT Nissan Motor Indonesia

Prima motor

NUSANTARA JAYA SENTOSA

United Motors Centre

Multi Brand Car Dealers/Service Providers:

Bosch Auto Care Service

Vertue Concept

Brum Indonesia

Garden Speed

Autoglaze Indonesia

CARfix Karang Tengah

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Indonesia Automotive Aftermarket Service Industry Overview

Ecosystem of Entities in Car Servicing in Indonesia

Trends and Development in Indonesia Automotive After Market Service Industry

Automotive After Market Service Industry Issues and Challenges in Indonesia Automotive After Market Service Industry

Automotive After Market Service Industry Porters Five Forces Analysis: Automotive Aftermarket Service in Indonesia

Government Regulation in Indonesia Automotive After Market Service Industry

Automotive After Market Service Industry Market Size of Indonesia After Market Service Industry

Indonesia Automotive Aftermarket Service Industry Segmentation

Competition in Indonesia OEM Aftermarket Industry

OEM Aftermarket Industry Strength and Weakness of Major Players in Indonesia OEM Automotive Aftermarket Industry

OEM Automotive Aftermarket Industry Competition in Indonesia Multi Brand Aftermarket Industry

Multi Brand Aftermarket Industry Pricing Comparison of Major OEM Car Service Companies

Pricing Comparison of Major Multi Brand Car Service Companies

Operating Model of Organized and Unorganized Workshops

Operating Model of OEM Workshops

Indonesia Spare Parts Aftermarket Industry Overview

Sourcing Spare Parts for Automobile Service Centers (OEM/Authorized Service Centers & Multi-Brand Service Centers )

) Indonesia Automotive Aftermarket Car Service Market Future Market Size

Future Outlook and Projections for Indonesia Automotive Service Market

Case Study: Car fix

Analyst Recommendation

For More Information On the research report, refer to below link:-

Indonesia Automotive Aftermarket Service Market

Related Reports:-

Malaysia Automotive Aftermarket Service Market Outlook to 2025: Surging Used Car Sales contributing to the Growth of Automotive Aftermarket Service Industry in Malaysia

Malaysia automotive aftermarket service industry revenue stood at USD ~ Bn in 2020 and recorded a CAGR of 2.9% during 2015-2020. Multi-brand car service centers are majorly preferred by the users with out-of-warranty cars. Lower cost of multi-brand service centers & Availability of quality spares from reputed suppliers is leading to the growth of multi-brand car service centers in Malaysia. OEM car service centers in Malaysia witness the majority of the pre-warranty cars visiting their centers. High-quality service, genuine spare parts, and more reliability of the OEM service centers are other reasons why a customer prefers the OEM service centers in Malaysia.

India Multi-Brand Car Service Market Outlook to 2025: Door Step Car Servicing, Real Time Service Status to Drive the Penetration of Multi Brand Car Service in India

Multi brand car service industry revenue stood at INR ~ Cr in FY'2020 and recorded a CAGR of 36.4% during FY'15-FY'20. Multi brand car service centers are majorly preferred by the users with out-of-warranty cars. Car insurance companies also highly prefer multi-brand centers as they provide OEM-quality repairs at a cost way less than authorized dealerships. Lower cost of multi brand service centers & Availability of quality spares from reputed suppliers is leading to the growth of multi brand car service centers in India. The market is witnessing emergence of Tech Enabled Auto Servicing startups to consolidate the huge unorganized 'garage' segment of service. Automotive slowdown & the COVID-19 pandemic brought a sustained downward trend in new passenger car sales in FY'21.

Indonesia Automotive Aftermarket Service Market Outlook to 2026: Influx of new players and car variants from abroad are contributing to the growth of automotive aftermarket service industry in Indonesia

Indonesia's automotive aftermarket service industry revenue stood at USD ~ billion in 2021 and recorded a CAGR of 5.4% during 2015-2021. The multi-brand workshops dominate the Indonesian automotive aftermarket service industry due to their cheaper service fee and generalized service offerings. ~% of the after-sales care service market is captured by the multi-brand service centers owing to its low service & spare parts cost and high preference by post warranty car owners. OEM car service centers in Indonesia witness the majority of the pre-warranty cars visiting their centers. High-quality service, genuine spare parts and more reliability on the OEM service centers are other reasons why a customer prefers the OEM service centers in Indonesia.

