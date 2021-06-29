Indonesia Automotive Aftermarket Service Market is expected to reach about USD 13.6 Bn in Revenue by 2026: Ken Research
- Automotive slowdown & the COVID-19 pandemic brought a sustained downward trend in new passenger car sales in 2020 in Indonesia.
- The Multi Brand car service market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Surging Used Car Sales in Tier II Cities: Indonesia is one of the largest automotive and used car markets in Southeast Asia. It is home to many OEMs having production and assembling plants in the country. Indonesia is witnessing a surge in the used car sales in Tier II cities of Indonesia which is signaling the rising average age of car, therefore impetus for car service market. The growing urban population and disposable income among the working population are contributing to the growth of the used car industry. Higher population of middle income group in Tier II cities has lead to the growing demand for used cars. The easy availability of financing options, on the other hand, has aided the industry's growth. The Indonesia used cars market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 15.7% in terms of number of used cars sold during the forecast period 2020-2025.
Growing Vehicle Parc in Indonesia: Indonesia automotive industry in witnessing a surge in the number of vehicle parc which lead to higher demand for the multi brands and OEM car service companies in Indonesia. ~87% of the vehicle parc in Indonesia in 2020 were post warranty cars which generally visit the multi brand car service centers. Whereas, the pre warranty cars in the country prefer visiting the OEM car service centers. Multi brand service centers cost ~10-20% less as compared to the authorized car service center which is the major reason for consumer to shift to the multi brand service center during the post warranty period. Due to lack of spare parts knowledge consumers tend to go to authorized service centers for original spare parts. The number of car parc is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Ban on the cars above the age of 10 years: The Indonesia government is imposing ban on cars above the age of 10 years to reduce traffic jams on main thoroughfares. The govt. has levied congestion charges for cars from 2020, set an age limit of 10 years on vehicles on the road by 2025, tighten emission tests and rein in industrial discharges to reduce the air pollution. The ban will lead to an increased demand for the authorized and organized multi brand services centers in Indonesia.
The report titled "Indonesia Automotive Aftermarket Service Market Outlook to 2026: Influx of new players and car variants from abroad are contributing to the growth of automotive aftermarket service industry in Indonesia" by Ken Research suggested that the automotive aftermarket service market is further expected to grow in the near future with the surging used car sales in Tier II cities and entry of new authorized and multi brand players in the market. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 3.6% in terms of revenue during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
Key Segments Covered in Indonesia Automotive Aftermarket Service Market:-
- By Type of Workshop
- Multi Brand
- OEM/Authorized
- By Type of Multi Brand
- Organized
- Unorganized
- By Type of Vehicle
- MPV
- Sedan
- SUV
- LCGC
- Hatchback
- By Age of Car
- 0-3 Years
- 3-8 Years
- 8 and Above years
- By Region
- West
- Central
- East
- By Car Brand
- Toyota
- Daihatsu
- Honda
- Mitsubishi
- Nissan
- Suzuki
- Others
- By Booking Mode
- Online
- Offline
- By Service Split
- Repair and Replacement
- Maintenance
- Body Care
Indonesia Spare Parts After Market Segmentation:-
- By Type of Spare Parts
- Lubricants and Oils
- Suspension & Braking
- Electrical Components
- Engine Components
- Consumables
- Others
Key Target Audience:-
- Automotive companies
- OEM Car Service companies
- Multi brand Car Service companies
- Automotive Spare Parts Companies
Time Period Captured in the Report:-
- Historical Period: 2015-2021
- Forecast Period: 2021-2026
OEM Car Dealers/Service Providers:
- Wuling Motors
- Auto 2000
- Asco Automotive
- Honda Indonesia Mobil
- PT Nissan Motor Indonesia
- Prima motor
- NUSANTARA JAYA SENTOSA
- United Motors Centre
Multi Brand Car Dealers/Service Providers:
- Bosch Auto Care Service
- Vertue Concept
- Brum Indonesia
- Garden Speed
- Autoglaze Indonesia
- CARfix Karang Tengah
Key Topics Covered in the Report:-
- Indonesia Automotive Aftermarket Service Industry Overview
- Ecosystem of Entities in Car Servicing in Indonesia
- Trends and Development in Indonesia Automotive After Market Service Industry
- Issues and Challenges in Indonesia Automotive After Market Service Industry
- Porters Five Forces Analysis: Automotive Aftermarket Service in Indonesia
- Government Regulation in Indonesia Automotive After Market Service Industry
- Market Size of Indonesia After Market Service Industry
- Indonesia Automotive Aftermarket Service Industry Segmentation
- Competition in Indonesia OEM Aftermarket Industry
- Strength and Weakness of Major Players in Indonesia OEM Automotive Aftermarket Industry
- Competition in Indonesia Multi Brand Aftermarket Industry
- Pricing Comparison of Major OEM Car Service Companies
- Pricing Comparison of Major Multi Brand Car Service Companies
- Operating Model of Organized and Unorganized Workshops
- Operating Model of OEM Workshops
- Indonesia Spare Parts Aftermarket Industry Overview
- Sourcing Spare Parts for Automobile Service Centers (OEM/Authorized Service Centers & Multi-Brand Service Centers)
- Indonesia Automotive Aftermarket Car Service Market Future Market Size
- Future Outlook and Projections for Indonesia Automotive Service Market
- Case Study: Car fix
- Analyst Recommendation
