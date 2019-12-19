Indonesia B2C E-Commerce Market Outlook, 2019-2025: Domestic Merchants Compete with Global Online Sellers

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indonesia B2C E-Commerce Market 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Online commerce growth attributed to mobile use

The high penetration of smartphones in Indonesia and their use for shopping is one of the main drivers of B2C E-Commerce growth. The report includes the fining that most Internet access in the country is through mobile phone and the device is increasingly used for shopping online. The expansion of online shopping has led to draft legislation, not yet implemented by the government, to regulate the practice.

Trends in products, payment, and delivery

Indonesia's online shoppers have made footwear and apparel the leading product category purchased digitally. In paying for those fashion items and other goods, a bank transfer is the leading payment method, though digital wallets are beginning to make inroads on the payment scene, according to data cited in the report. Surveys of online shoppers consistently reflect the importance of low cost or free and quick delivery in the final decision to make a purchase.

Domestic merchants compete with global online sellers

International E-Commerce giants such as China's JD.com and Go-Jek, along with Singapore's Lazada.com have taken note of Indonesia's expansion in online shopping and have established their presence in the country. Local merchants as Bukalapak have moved to counter the competition from abroad in the online marketplace, according to sources cited in the new publication.

Questions Answered in this Report

What is the estimated size of the B2C E-Commerce market in Indonesia in 2025?

in 2025? How fast is Indonesia's online retail projected to growth through 2023?

online retail projected to growth through 2023? What are the key trends in Indonesian B2C E-Commerce?

Which product categories are purchased by online shoppers in Indonesia the most?

the most? Who are the leading players of the B2C E-Commerce market in Indonesia ?

Key Topics Covered



1. Management Summary

2. Overview & International Comparisons

B2C E-Commerce Market Overview, May 2019

M-Commerce Share of Total Retail E-Commerce Sales, in %, by China , India , Indonesia , South Korea , Thailand , the UK and the USA , 2018

, , , , , the UK and the , 2018 Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, by Malaysia , Indonesia , Philippines , Singapore , Thailand , Vietnam , 2015, 2018e & 2025f, and CAGR, in %, 2018e-2025f

, , , , , , 2015, 2018e & 2025f, and CAGR, in %, 2018e-2025f B2C E-Commerce Sales, by Indonesia , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , Thailand and Vietnam , in USD billion, and CAGR, in %, 2018e & 2023f

, , , , and , in USD billion, and CAGR, in %, 2018e & 2023f Digital Payment Service Penetration, Indonesia , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , Thailand and Vietnam , in % of Respondents, Q2 2018

, , , , and , in % of Respondents, Q2 2018 Top 10 Most Visited E-Commerce Platforms, by Indonesia , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , Thailand and Vietnam , in % of Online Shoppers, Q1 2019

, , , , and , in % of Online Shoppers, Q1 2019 Top 10 Shopping Apps by Most Active Monthly Users, by Indonesia , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , Thailand and Vietnam , Q1 2019

3. Trends

Smartphone User Penetration, in % of Mobile Phone Users, 2015 - 2018

Breakdown of Device Usage to Access the Internet, by Frequency, in % of Internet Users, 2018

Breakdown of Internet Traffic by Device, in %, 2018

Shopping-Related Activities Carried Out Online, in % of Internet Users, 2018

Breakdown of Devices Used to Access E-Commerce Websites, in % of E-Commerce Users, 2018e

M-Commerce Share of Total Retail E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2018

Breakdown of E-Commerce by Local and Cross-Border, According to Buyers and Sellers, in %, 2018e

Top 3 Countries Purchased From in the Latest Cross-Border Online Purchase, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, 2018

Breakdown of E-Commerce Sales by Social Commerce and Retail E-Commerce, in USD billion, 2017 & 2022f

4. Sales & Shares

Internet Economy Market Size, in USD billion, by Sector, 2015, 2018e & 2025f

Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2018 & 2023f

E-Commerce Share of Retail Sales, in %, 2018 & 2023f

E-Commerce Share of Retail Sales, in %, 2019f

5. Internet Users & Online Shoppers

Internet Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2017 - 2022f

Number Internet Users, in millions, 2010 - 2018

Breakdown of Frequency of Online Shopping, in % of Internet Users, March 2019

Average E-Commerce Spending per Month in IDR, in %, 2018e

Breakdown of E-Commerce Users, by Age Group and Gender, in %, 2018e

6. Products

Top 3 Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018

Breakdown of Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018e

7. Payment

Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, September 2018

Number of E-Money Transactions, in millions, and Value, in IDR billion, 2012 - 2018e

Most Used E-Money Services, in % of Mobile Users, January 2018

8. Delivery

Breakdown of Main Drivers to Online Shopping, in % of E-Commerce Users, 2018e

Barriers to Online Shopping, in % of Respondents Who Do Not Shop Online, 2018

Breakdown of Problems Encountered When Using a Particular Shopping Website, incl. Delivery-Related, in % of Online Shoppers, May 2018

9. Players

B2C E-Commerce Players Overview, May 2019

Most Used E-Commerce Websites, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018

Product Categories Purchased from the Top Local Online Shopping Websites, May 2018

Breakdown of Positive Aspects of a Particular Shopping Website, in % of Online Shoppers, May 2018

Top 10 E-Commerce Websites, by Average Monthly Visits, in millions, Q1 2019

Companies Mentioned



Bhinneka

Blibli

Bukalapak

Go-Jek

JD.id

Lazada Group S.A.

Orami

Shopee

Sociolla

Tokopedia

Zalora

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m7plt2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

