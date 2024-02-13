Indonesia Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2024: Indonesia will Lead the Growth of the Regional BNPL Market Over the Next Two Years - Forecasts to 2029

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indonesia Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

BNPL payments are expected to grow by 16.8% on an annual basis to reach US$5.15 billion in 2024.



The medium to long-term growth story of the BNPL industry in the country remains strong. BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 11.2% during 2024-2029. The BNPL gross merchandise value in the country will increase from US$4.41 billion in 2023 to reach US$8.74 billion by 2029.

The rising inflation, coupled with the decline in disposable income, has led millions of Indonesians towards buy now pay later schemes over the last 12 months. The publisher expects the adoption to further grow in the Indonesian market, supporting industry growth over the medium term. However, the number of consumers falling into a debt trap is also rising at a rapid pace.



The booming e-commerce market and a large unbanked population are among the leading growth drivers for the BNPL market. These factors will continue to support the market growth in 2024. In Southeast Asia, Indonesia is expected to lead the regional growth of the BNPL industry over the next two years. Overall, the publisher maintains a robust growth outlook for the industry in Indonesia from the short to medium-term perspective.



Indonesia will lead the growth of the regional buy now pay later market over the next two years



In Southeast Asia, more and more consumers are getting online and using smartphones. This, coupled with the region's growing online shopping market and the fact that many do not have access to traditional bank accounts, has created the perfect growth environment for alternative payment solution providers, like BNPL firms.



While the sector is poised to grow across the region, Indonesia is expected to lead the industry growth over the next two years. According to a report from International Data Corporate, Indonesia will make up to 58% of all the buy now pay later spends on e-commerce platforms by 2025.



BNPL firms are projected to raise funding rounds to scale their business and drive growth in 2024



Adoption of buy now pay later schemes has surged significantly over the last 12 months in Indonesia, and this trend is projected to continue further over the medium term across the country. Consequently, providers are planning to scale their product offerings, while targeting higher growth in the sector.

Finture and Kredivo are among the players that have raised venture capital and private equity funding in the Indonesian BNPL market in 2023. Finture, for instance, raised US$20 million in a funding round in July 2023. The investment was led by Chinese firm XVC. Kredivo, on the other hand, raised US$270 million in a funding round led by Japanese firm Mizuho Bank. The firm is planning to use the capital to better serve the credit demand among underbanked consumers.

Going forward, in 2024, the publisher expects more such BNPL providers to raise venture capital and private equity funding in Indonesia. This will support innovation and a competitive landscape in the sector, driving market growth from the short to medium-term perspective.



The Financial Services Authority has imposed restrictions on Akulaku's BNPL operations in Indonesia



The Financial Services Authority (OJK), in October 2023, placed limitations on the domestic BNPL firm Akulaku. This action comes as a response to Akulaku's failure to comply with supervisory measures requested by the OJK. As a result of this, OJK has restricted the distribution of financing through the BNPL scheme.



Akulaku is not allowed to engage in new BNPL activities or offer BNPL financing to existing customers. The firm is also prohibited from distributing financing through channeling or joint financing schemes. The OJK has instructed Akulaku to follow a corrective action plan that was submitted to the regulator on October 5, 2023.



The BNPL payment industry in Indonesia has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased e-commerce penetration.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) industry, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of BNPL market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

