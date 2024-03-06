Indonesia Construction Industry Report 2024-2033: Shift to Non-Contact Construction Methods and Increasing Use of Automation and Robotics

DUBLIN, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indonesia Construction Industry Research Report 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction industry in Indonesia is the fourth largest contributor to the country's GDP, and the residential and industrial sectors are the main areas of economic growth.

The market size of Indonesia's construction industry increased year by year until 2019, from IDR 1,041.95 trillion in 2014 to IDR 1,701.74 trillion in 2019. From 2020, due to the impact of embargoes, supply chain disruptions, and labor shortages from the epidemic, the GDP of Indonesia's construction industry declined. Later, due to the boost from urbanization and infrastructure, the GDP of Indonesia's construction sector increased in 2022.

In 2023, the Indonesia construction market size was estimated at USD 264 billion. According to the report forecast, the Indonesia construction market size is estimated at USD 283 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 529.1 billion in 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2023.

Remote collaboration tools, virtual meetings, and digital project management platforms are now key to project coordination. The shift to non-contact construction methods and the increasing use of automation and robotics are likely to be popular in the construction industry in the future. Indonesia's construction industry will also shift towards intelligence and digitalization in the future.

Overall, the state of Indonesia's construction sector remains sound with a strong growth outlook anchored by low inflation, political stability and prudent macroeconomic policies. What remains is to gain a proper understanding of the market and its various niches.

Indonesia, with a population of approximately 280 million people, is the largest economy in Southeast Asia and is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, favorably boosting the construction industry.

Report Scope:

Indonesia Construction Industry Overview

The economic and policy environment of the construction industry in Indonesia

Indonesia construction industry market size, 2024-2033

construction industry market size, 2024-2033 Analysis of major Indonesia construction industry manufacturers

construction industry manufacturers Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in Indonesia's Construction Industry

Key Questions Answered:

What are the key drivers, challenges and opportunities for the construction industry in Indonesia during the forecast period 2024-2033?

during the forecast period 2024-2033? Which companies are the key players in the Indonesia construction industry market and what are their competitive advantages?

construction industry market and what are their competitive advantages? What is the expected revenue of Indonesia construction industry market during the forecast period of 2024-2033?

construction industry market during the forecast period of 2024-2033? What are the strategies adopted by the key players in the market to increase their market share in the industry?

Which segment of the Indonesia construction industry market is expected to dominate the market in 2032?

construction industry market is expected to dominate the market in 2032? What are the main negative factors facing the construction industry in Indonesia ?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Indonesia

1.1 Geographical situation

1.2 Demographic structure of Indonesia

1.3 The economic situation in Indonesia

1.4 Minimum Wage in Indonesia 2013-2022

1.5 Impact of COVID-19 on the construction industry in Indonesia



2 Overview of Indonesia's construction industry

2.1 History of Indonesia architecture development

2.2 FDI in Indonesia's construction sector

2.3 Policy environment of Indonesia's construction industry



3 Indonesia construction industry supply and demand situation

3.1 Indonesia construction industry supply situation

3.2 Indonesia construction industry demand situation



4 Indonesia construction industry import and export status

4.1 Imports and import

4.1.1 Indonesia's construction imports and import volume

4.1.2 Main import sources of Indonesia construction

4.2 Indonesia's construction industry export status

4.2.1 Indonesia's construction export volume and export value

4.2.2 Indonesia's main export destinations for construction



5 Cost analysis of the construction industry in Indonesia

5.1 Indonesia construction industry cost analysis

5.2 Charges for construction works in Indonesia



6 Indonesia Construction Industry Market Competition

6.1 Barriers to entry in Indonesia's construction industry

6.1.1 Brand barriers

6.1.2 Quality Barriers

6.1.3 Capital Barriers

6.2 Competitive structure of Indonesia's construction industry



7 Analysis of major construction companies in Indonesia

PT Wijaya Karya

PT ADHI KARYA (Persero) Tbk.

PT Pembangunan Perumahan (PP)

PT Hutama Karya

PT Acset Indonusa

PT Jaya Konstruksi Manggala Pratama

PT Waskita Karya (Persero) Tbk

PT Jasa Marga (Persero) Tbk

(Persero) Tbk PT Totalindo Eka Persada (Totalindo)

PT PP Presisi Tbk

8 Indonesia Construction Industry Outlook 2024-2033

8.1 Analysis of development factors in Indonesia's construction industry

8.1.1 Drivers and Development Opportunities in Indonesia's Construction Industry

8.1.2 Threats and challenges to the Indonesia construction industry

8.2 Indonesia Construction Industry Supply Forecast

8.3 Indonesia Construction Market Demand Forecast

8.4 Indonesia construction industry import and export forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9sgudr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets