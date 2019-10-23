NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05824363/Indonesia-Country-Report.html

WHO IS THIS STUDY FOR?

· managers, area managers or country managers facing development challenges in Indonesia

· companies preparing plans to set up or acquire on the Indonesian market

· investment banks involved in capital transactions in this destination

· organizations that want to save time and resources to understand the state of Indonesia, the risks and the business environment...



WHAT THIS STUDY CONTAINS



With 180 million inhabitants, Indonesia is expected in the Top 10 of the world economies

in 2035.



The Indonesia study is a comprehensive radiography of the country for foreign investors. It contains a wealth of useful information in one document.



Some of the topics covered:







· the status of the economic openness reforms initiated by President Jokowi

· keys to understanding the political context in Indonesia

· the state of ethnic and religious tensions in the country

· the framework of regional geopolitical tensions

· demographic development and its impact

· the description of family conglomerates and their economic impact

· the progress of major infrastructure projects

· the logistics framework operated through an archipelago of 16,000 islands

· the impact of the Islamization of society on the economy and consumption

· the emergence of new economic activities

· anamorphic maps of wealth distribution in Indonesia

· the state of wealth in the country and the development of consumption

· the state of the Indonesian economy

· strengths, weaknesses, focus points, prospective questions...



Sixteen foreign executives, based in Indonesia, give their vision of the state of the country's transformations, risks and business environment.



The study also presents fourteen detailed maps (anamorphoses in the distribution of GDP and populations, FDI flows, infrastructures, special economic zones, security risks, etc.).



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05824363/Indonesia-Country-Report.html



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

