Indonesia Data Center Colocation Services Market Report 2020: Competitive Positioning of Key Participants in the Market, Along with the Latest Developments and Initiatives

To increase their presence, hyperscale cloud service providers, such as Alibaba, Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services, along with the local cloud vendors, are expanding their infrastructure, operations, and availability across Singapore. With the extensive penetration of Internet connectivity, as well as a keen focus on cybersecurity and data privacy, the demand for data storage and managed hosting services is expected to grow exponentially across the country.



The demand for wholesale colocation from global cloud service providers will drive data center services revenue growth in Indonesia. The Indonesian data centers market is considered to be one of the primitive data center markets in the world. However, it is poised to experience exponential growth, due to increase in the migration of OTT participants in Indonesia, increase in IT spending, and deployment of 5G, which will drive the data centers market.

Enterprises are looking to increase data centers adoption to promote digital transformation across industry sectors through effective strategic partnerships with global and local data center vendors. The market is expected to be highly competitive in the near future, due to existing and new participants entering and enhancing their data center services. However, lack of data privacy laws can affect the growth in the region.



The government of Indonesia is focusing on improving the readiness of the country to support hyperscale data centers by enhancing telecommunications and network infrastructure. The BFSI sector is the primary driver of the demand for data center services, followed by over-the-top (OTT) participants/content service provider (CSPs).

As the demand for data centers services is rising, service providers are adopting innovative solutions such as data center infrastructure management, data center modernization, and edge or modular data centers to optimize operational workloads and enhance service delivery by limiting latency-related issues to create significant competitive differentiation in the market.



Key Features

Indonesia's data centers market forecast

data centers market forecast Key industry technology trends in Indonesia's data centers market

data centers market Addressable market opportunities for data center service providers

Expected growth rates and key drivers of growth for specific services areas

Driving and restraining factors that will shape the future of the market

Significant developments and growth opportunities in the data center services space in Indonesia

Competitive positioning of key participants in the market, along with their latest developments and initiatives

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Data Center Colocation Services Market

Growth Opportunities Fueling the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Indonesia Data Center Colocation Services Market

Data Center Colocation Services Market - Scope of Analysis

Data Center Colocation Services Market Ecosystem

Key Growth Metrics - Data Center Colocation Services Market

Key Data Center Locations

Market Overview

Growth Drivers - Data Center Services Market

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints - Data Center Services Market

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment - Data Center Services Market

Competitive Landscape

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Indonesia Data Center Colocation Services Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Focus on Building Hyperscale Data Centers to Support Demand

Growth Opportunity 2: Operational Efficiency for Customer Value Enhancement

Growth Opportunity 3: Deployment of AI-enabled Data Centers for Enterprises

4. The Last Word



5. Next Steps

