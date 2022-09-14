Indonesia Dental Services Market is expected to generate Revenue worth USD ~4.0 Bn in 2026F owing to rising prevalence of teeth disorders, rising demand for aesthetic Industry and the high insurance coverage across the country: Ken Research

Jakarta's population is anticipated to grow from 95.4 Mn to 11.8 Mn at a growth rate of 1.7%. The residents ease to reach Dental services and facilities gives Jakarta edge over other cities in Indonesia .

population is anticipated to grow from 95.4 Mn to 11.8 Mn at a growth rate of 1.7%. The residents ease to reach Dental services and facilities gives edge over other cities in . Majority of the international tourist requiring dental services are in Bali then Jakarta where cost for Treatment is 30%-50% higher than local patients.

then where cost for Treatment is 30%-50% higher than local patients. Number of college graduates for specialist doctors (387) and specialist dentists (319) in 2020 was as many as 2,944 people spread across 12 provinces in Indonesia .

Rising awareness of Dental Services: The rising Dental consciousness among the Indonesian population, along with the growing purchasing power, is expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. Customers are now anticipated to place quality over pricing when it comes to oral health. Higher quality standards, authentic reports, after sales service, and doctor engagement will be the key deciding factors in the dental clinic selection process.

Changing technological landscape: The Internet of Dental Things offers a 'smart' dental health care strategy that has enormous promise in reaching out to patients in an increasing range of dental disciplines. The Indonesian government, currently, is working on a Blueprint for Indonesia's Digital Health Transformation Strategy 2024; a digital and universal health coverage ecosystem platform that will provide connectivity data, analysis, and services to support and integrate various healthcare (including Dental) applications in Indonesia.

Future Trends in Indonesia Dental Services Market: Subscription dental services are a solution for both patients and dentists. These services offer an annualized or monthly rate that covers regular cleanings, x-rays, and even fillings or other surgery. They can be cost-effective for patients while guaranteeing more revenue for dental practices. Owing to the rising adoption of teeth appearance improvement procedures, orthodontics segment is expected to witness a fast growth. Prevalence of dental disorders and increasing number of small and private dental clinics will lead to an increase in the number of dental chains in the country.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Indonesia Dental Services Market Outlook to 2026F– Driven By Rising Dental Awareness, Lower Dental Services Cost and Government's Strong Initiatives in Healthcare System" by Ken Research observed that Dental Services market is an emergent healthcare market in Indonesia at a rebounding stage from the economic crisis after pandemic. The rising Dental consciousness among the Indonesian population, along with the growing purchasing power, is expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. The Indonesia Dental Services Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecasted period 2021-2026F.

Key Segments Covered:-

Indonesia Dental Services Market

By Types of Services

Endodontics

Cosmetic Dentistry

Prosthodontics

Orthodontics

Periodontics

Implantology

Others (wisdom teeth removal, facial trauma, corrective jaw surgery and other minor surgeries)

By End Users

Dental Clinics (Organized + Unorganized)

Hospitals

By Dental Clinics

Unorganized Dental Clinics

Organized Dental Clinics

By Revenue Division

Domestic

International Tourist

By Cities

Jakarta

Bandung

Surabaya

Medan

Others (other Indonesian cities)

Key Target Audience:-

Dental Service Providers

Dental Equipment Distributors

Dental Equipment Manufacturers

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Healthcare Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Tourism Agencies

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Base Year: 2021

2021 Forecast Period: 2021– 2026F

Companies Covered:-

Dental Services Providers

Kimia Farma

Indo Dental Care

Dent Smile

Tooth Kingdom Dental Care

Audy Dental

Medikids (MHDC Group)

FDC Denatl Klinik

Smiling Dental

Rejuvie Dental Clinic

OMDC (Oktri Manessa Dental Center)

Royal Smile Dental

Axel Dental

GiO Dental Care

Dental Universe Dental Clinics

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Indonesia Dental Services Market Overview

Indonesia Healthcare Overview

Ecosystem of Indonesia Dental Services Market

Business Cycle and Genesis of Indonesia Dental Services Market

End User Analysis of Indonesia Dental Services Market

Consumer Journey in Indonesia Dental Services Market

Dental Services Market Consumer Pain Points in Indonesia Dental Services Market

Dental Services Market Industry Analysis of Indonesia Dental Services Market

SWOT Analysis of Indonesia Dental Services Market

Key Growth Drivers in Dental Service Market in Indonesia

Major Challenges and Bottlenecks in Indonesia Dental Services Market

Dental Services Market Regulatory Framework in Indonesia Dental Services Market

Dental Services Market Competitive Landscape in in Indonesia Dental Services Market

Dental Services Market Market Share of Major Dental Services Providers in Indonesia Dental Services Market

Dental Services Market Detailed Analysis on Indonesia Dental Services Market (Market Size and Segmentation, 2016-2021; Future Market Size and Segmentation, 2021-2026F)

Market Opportunity and Analyst Recommendations

