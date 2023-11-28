Indonesia Electric Bus Market Report 2023: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 75.3% to 2028

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indonesia Electric Bus Market | Trends, Value, Revenue, Outlook, Forecast, Size, Analysis, Growth, Industry, Share, Segmentation & COVID-19 IMPACT: Market Forecast By Vehicle Types, By End Users, By Charging Infrastructure, Regions And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Indonesia Electric Bus Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 75.3% during 2023F-2028F.

Indonesia Electric Bus Market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years as the government of Indonesia is planning to achieve zero-emission target by 2030 by launching 10,000 electric buses in Indonesia.

DAMRI, Indonesia's oldest state-operated public transport operator, plans to replace 500 of its old diesel buses with electric buses worth US$ 150 million with support from Asian Development Bank (ADB). The pandemic had a negative influence on the Electric Bus Market in Indonesia which is a key part of the Asia Pacific Electric Bus Market, as it has reduced the use of public transportation.

Furthermore, complete lockdown restrictions bought in force by governments around the world to contain the spread of coronavirus disrupted the supply chain and manufacturing processes and since Indonesia's market is import-driven, such restrictions decelerated the adoption of electric buses in Indonesia.

Indonesia Electric Bus market is growing significantly owing to the rising demand for emission-free public transportation as it accounts for 27% of the total emission in Indonesia. Additionally, Trans Jakarta, the biggest transport operator, has started the operation of 30 electric buses in 2022 and is expected to add another 70 by the end of year. Also, an increasing number of local and international players entering the market along with rising collaboration of international and domestic players is expected to boost the Indonesia Electric Bus Market growth in the years to come.

Indonesia Electric Bus Industry is growing significantly on account of rising concern about greenhouse gas emissions as public transportation and autos account for 27% of the emissions in Indonesia. Moreover, high energy efficiency and quiet operations have further fuelled the demand for the electric bus market in the country.

Additionally, Indonesia holds the world's largest nickel reserves which is a key raw material in electric batteries is expected to a surge in the manufacturing of electric buses in Indonesia in the coming years.

Market by Vehicle Types

By vehicle type, Battery electric buses dominate the Indonesian electric bus market as the majority of electric buses that started operating in Indonesia are battery-electric buses.

Furthermore, battery-electric buses are expected to continue to dominate the market in the future, as the Indonesian government plans to achieve the net-zero emission target by electrifying the entire public transportation fleet in the future by deploying more battery-electric buses, as they are comparatively more environmentally friendly than hybrid buses.

Market by Charging Infrastructure

The current charging infrastructure consists entirely of plug-only chargers, as the infrastructure for such charging points is easier to develop and requires a relatively lower upfront investment.

Moreover, a similar trend is expected to continue over the coming years with just a few charging units expected from other categories.

Market by End User

By end-users, public sector dominated Indonesia electric bus market in 2021 as private sector is reluctant to switch to electric variants owing to their higher cost.

However, the public transportation authority has taken initiative of introducing electric buses. Thus, the current electric bus fleet is majorly government owned. The public sector will continue to dominate the electric bus market in the country.

Market by Regions

By Region, Java- Bali dominated the Indonesia electric bus market in 2021 as Jakarta is the first and the only city that had started the operation of 30 electric buses in Indonesia under Transakarta, the biggest public transport operator in Indonesia.

Moreover, with the help of ADB funds, DAMRI (Djawatan Angkoetan Motor Repoeblik Indonesia), Indonesia's longest state-run public transportation company, wants to replace 500 of its outdated diesel buses with electric buses totalling $150 million and is also planning to start the operation in Jakarta, which would further boost the market for electric buses in Java-Bali region in the coming years.

