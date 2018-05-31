Indonesia Elevator & Escalator Market Report 2018

Indonesia elevator & escalator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2017-23

Indonesia elevator and escalator market registered sluggish growth in terms of a number of new installations attributed to change in government policies pertaining to the election in the country and slowdown in the construction industry. However, upcoming new hotels and shopping malls coupled with increasing government spending on infrastructural development projects and inflow of FDI in the construction market (infrastructure, energy, and residential projects) are some of the key factors that would revive growth of the market during 2018-24.

Growing penetration of elevators in the residential sector and increasing installation of elevators and escalators in retail and transportation sectors would propel the demand in Indonesia over the forecast period. Passenger elevators with machine room technology are the major revenue generating segment in the country.

Amongst all verticals, commercial vertical acquired highest revenue share of the market pie in the region. Over the next six years, residential vertical is forecast to grow at relatively higher CAGR during 2017-23.

The report thoroughly covers the market by elevator & escalator types, by verticals, by services, and by regions. The report provides unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers, which would help stakeholders to the device and align market strategies according to current and future market dynamics.

Markets Covered:



The report provides detailed analysis of the following market segments:

By Segments:

Elevators:



Passenger





Cargo





Home



Escalators:



Moving Stairs





Moving Walkways

By Services:

New installation



Maintenance

By Verticals:

Residential



Commercial



Industrial

By Regions:

Java



Sumatra



Bali & Nusa Tenggara



Rest of Indonesia

Companies Mentioned



Hitachi. Ltd

Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd

KONE Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Otis Elevator Co

Schindler

ThyssenKrupp AG

