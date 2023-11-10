Indonesia Games Market Report Report 2023: Gamer Surveys, Payments and Monetization, Regulations, s-Sports

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indonesia Games Market Report" report from Niko Partners, Inc. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Indonesia, as the world's fourth most populous nation and the most populous in Southeast Asia, holds a significant share of the Southeast Asian gaming market, accounting for 45.8% of all gamers in the region.

The country is also among the top three largest gaming markets in terms of revenue and is experiencing rapid growth, making it an attractive market for game companies. However, entering the Indonesian market requires careful consideration of regulatory and cultural factors.

With insights from a comprehensive market model and a survey of over 2,400 gamers in the region, you can uncover valuable data and trends related to game publishers, top genres, growth drivers, esports, payment methods, financial transactions, regulations, gamer preferences and behavior, and more. This information is essential for companies looking to navigate the Indonesian gaming market successfully.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Macroeconomic data

PC Games Market

PC Games Market Snapshot

PC Games Revenue

Major PC Games Publishers

PC Gaming Overview

Popular PC Games by Survey

PC Gaming Time and Spending by Survey

Popular PC Game Distribution Platforms

Internet Cafe Insights by Survey

Mobile Games Market

Mobile Games Market Snapshot

Mobile Games Market Revenue

Top Mobile Games by Downloads

Top Mobile Games by Revenue

Top Publishers by Downloads

Top Publishers by Revenue

Top Mobile Game Genres

PC Games Revenue

Mobile Gaming Overview

Popular Mobile Games by Survey

Mobile Gaming Time and Spending by Survey

Preferred Mobile Game Store by Survey

Console Games Market

Top Console Platforms

Popular Console Games by Survey

Console Gaming Time and Spending/Subscription by Survey

Payments and Monetization

Payment Option

Payment Insights by Survey

In-Game Spending Drivers by Survey

Preferred In-Game Spending by Survey

In-Game Ads by Survey

Cloud Gaming Insights by Survey

Reasons for Not Spending Money for Games

What Non-Spenders Would Buy

Gamer Survey Insights

Survey Respondents' Demographics

Device Ownership by Survey

Popular PC and Smartphone Brands by Survey

Localization Insights by Survey

Source of Information for Games by Survey

Factors Driving Gamers to Try New Games

Most Disliked Aspects in Games by Survey

Streaming and Video content by Survey

New Technologies in Video Games

Games Market Trends and Analysis

General Outlook

Local game companies/homegrown Games and Events Update

Analysis of Latest Trends (e.g. M&A, web3, gaming influencers, localization, non-endemic brands expansion to gaming)

5G Rollout

Esports Data

Overview of Local Esports Development

PC Esports Tournament Overview

Mobile Esports Tournament Overview

Major PC and Mobile Esports Tournaments

Notable Teams and Sponsors

Esports Engagement by Survey

Top Esports Games

Game Regulations

Overview of Game Regulations

Notable Regulatory Bodies and Influential Organizations

Game Rating

Appendix

Methodology

Genre List

Glossary

