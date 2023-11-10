Indonesia Games Market Report Report 2023: Gamer Surveys, Payments and Monetization, Regulations, s-Sports

Indonesia, as the world's fourth most populous nation and the most populous in Southeast Asia, holds a significant share of the Southeast Asian gaming market, accounting for 45.8% of all gamers in the region.

The country is also among the top three largest gaming markets in terms of revenue and is experiencing rapid growth, making it an attractive market for game companies. However, entering the Indonesian market requires careful consideration of regulatory and cultural factors.

With insights from a comprehensive market model and a survey of over 2,400 gamers in the region, you can uncover valuable data and trends related to game publishers, top genres, growth drivers, esports, payment methods, financial transactions, regulations, gamer preferences and behavior, and more. This information is essential for companies looking to navigate the Indonesian gaming market successfully.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Macroeconomic data

PC Games Market

  • PC Games Market Snapshot
  • PC Games Revenue
  • Major PC Games Publishers
  • PC Gaming Overview
  • Popular PC Games by Survey
  • PC Gaming Time and Spending by Survey
  • Popular PC Game Distribution Platforms
  • Internet Cafe Insights by Survey

Mobile Games Market

  • Mobile Games Market Snapshot
  • Mobile Games Market Revenue
  • Top Mobile Games by Downloads
  • Top Mobile Games by Revenue
  • Top Publishers by Downloads
  • Top Publishers by Revenue
  • Top Mobile Game Genres
  • PC Games Revenue
  • Mobile Gaming Overview
  • Popular Mobile Games by Survey
  • Mobile Gaming Time and Spending by Survey
  • Preferred Mobile Game Store by Survey

Console Games Market

  • Top Console Platforms
  • Popular Console Games by Survey
  • Console Gaming Time and Spending/Subscription by Survey

Payments and Monetization

  • Payment Option
  • Payment Insights by Survey
  • In-Game Spending Drivers by Survey
  • Preferred In-Game Spending by Survey
  • In-Game Ads by Survey
  • Cloud Gaming Insights by Survey
  • Reasons for Not Spending Money for Games
  • What Non-Spenders Would Buy

Gamer Survey Insights

  • Survey Respondents' Demographics
  • Device Ownership by Survey
  • Popular PC and Smartphone Brands by Survey
  • Localization Insights by Survey
  • Source of Information for Games by Survey
  • Factors Driving Gamers to Try New Games
  • Most Disliked Aspects in Games by Survey
  • Streaming and Video content by Survey
  • New Technologies in Video Games

Games Market Trends and Analysis

  • General Outlook
  • Local game companies/homegrown Games and Events Update
  • Analysis of Latest Trends (e.g. M&A, web3, gaming influencers, localization, non-endemic brands expansion to gaming)
  • 5G Rollout

Esports Data

  • Overview of Local Esports Development
  • PC Esports Tournament Overview
  • Mobile Esports Tournament Overview
  • Major PC and Mobile Esports Tournaments
  • Notable Teams and Sponsors
  • Esports Engagement by Survey
  • Top Esports Games

Game Regulations

  • Overview of Game Regulations
  • Notable Regulatory Bodies and Influential Organizations
  • Game Rating

Appendix

  • Methodology
  • Genre List
  • Glossary

