Indonesia Kitchen Furniture Market Report: Java Island Dominates the Kitchen Furniture Landscape, with a Surge in High-End Market and Built-in Appliances

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Kitchen Furniture Market in Indonesia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Indonesia's Kitchen Furniture Market Thrives with Localized Demand and Emerging Trends

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the kitchen furniture sector in the country. The market, with an estimated volume of 80-90 thousand units, shows a concentrated demand in Java, particularly Jakarta, accounting for 60% of consumption, followed by Sumatra with 20%.

The report presents key findings on market size, trends, international trade, distribution channels, and competition. It also explores the integration of kitchen furniture with built-in appliances and relationships with various components and hardware suppliers.

Key Topics Covered:

1. BASIC DATA

1.1 Market size and evolution

1.2 Market drivers and forecasts

1.3 Relationship with built-in appliance companies

1.4 Relationship with countertops companies

1.5 Relationship with hinges and other metalware companies

2. INTERNATIONAL TRADE

2.1 Exports of kitchen furniture

2.2 Imports of kitchen furniture





3. DISTRIBUTION AND PRODUCTS

3.1 Distribution channels

3.2 Product trend

3.3 Fairs

4. COMPETITION

4.1 Listing and corporate profiles of the main players

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Gatra Mapa

Wahana Lentera Raya

Cahaya Sakti Furnitraco

Eidai Industries Indonesia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/go4cmp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets