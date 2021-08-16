Indonesia logistics Market is expected to Reach USD 94 BN by 2025: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The Seaport Authority have started an INSW integrated system for custom clearance for minimum physical interaction to expedite process of issuing import/export licenses, document inspection, customs clearance and clearance of goods in a less paper environment.

The Government will require USD 430 Bn in infrastructure Investment, equal to 6% of GDP between 2020 and 2024 but the Government can only fund 30% of them using state budgets. Hence, Public Private Partnerships will play an important role.

in infrastructure Investment, equal to 6% of GDP between 2020 and 2024 but the Government can only fund 30% of them using state budgets. Hence, Public Private Partnerships will play an important role. Due to Covid-19, Online retailing and E commerce is getting extremely Popular in Indonesia and is expected to flourish in next 5-10 years.

Infrastructural Advancement: The Government has pledged to reduce the dwelling time at major ports such as the Jakarta International Container Terminal Port in Tanjung Priok, Jakarta and Tanjung Perak Port in East Java with establishment of an Indonesia National Single Window (INSW) system and logistic bounded areas to reduce tariffs. Under Maritime Highway Program, government has established Kuala Tanjung and Bitung ports as international hubs and begun to run scheduled ocean freighters on six routes connecting major cities to remote areas.

Increasing scope of Retail and E-Commerce logistics: Indonesia Government opened the retail and wholesale sectors to 100% foreign ownership in 2016 along with 34 more sectors but with a higher Income tax Rate. Due to COVID, People prefer online purchases more than Physical visit to the stores making E commerce and online retailing quite popular in Indonesia. For some sellers, the sales have been more than doubled especially for health and personal hygiene products.

Advancement in Technology: Technologies such as GPS tracking, RFID Tags and control towers are being quite popular in Indonesia and are used by companies with additional costs as per the Client requirements. Other upcoming technologies include real time fuel management system, Platooning, ASRS, warehousing management system, cargo management systems and communication and information systems such as EDI which can be used to reduce paperwork and minimize time taken for compliance procedures.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Competition Landscape of Top Logistics Players in Indonesia in Transportation, Warehousing, Cold Chain, 3PL, Express, E-Commerce, Automotive, Pharma and Retail Logistics" believe that the Logistics Market in Indonesia is expected to grow due to rising Competition and Automation in the Market, Introduction of new Airports and Economic Cities for logistics Operations in Indonesia.

Key Target Audience:-

3PL Logistics Companies

Integrated Logistics Companies

E-Commerce Companies

Automotive Companies

Retail Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Logistics/Supply Chain Industry Associations

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period – 2015-2019

– 2015-2019 Forecast Period – 2019-2025F

Companies Mentioned:-

Seiwa logistics

Sehajtara logistics

DHL

DAMCO

Surya International

JAS

APL Logistics

LV logistics

Agility

Bollore

Kargo logistics

Multimoda trans

Dam logistics

Pratama Expressindo

Prima Cargo

Hiba Utama

Yusen logistics

Samudera

Kamajada logistics

Sapta cargo

Lookman Djaja

SELOG Group

Kuehne Nagel

Iron bird transport

Bhanda Ghara Reska

DB Schenker

Seino Indomobile

Siba Surya

Puninar Jaya

Pancaran Darat Transport

CKB logistics

Dunia Express

JNE Express

Lazada Express

Global Jet Express

Sicepat Express

Ninja Express

Pandu logistics

Fedex

PCP Express

UPS

Mitsubishi logistic

MGM bosco logistics

GAC

Kiat ananda cold storage

Wira logistics

Wahana Cold storage

Mega International

Central Cold storage

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Indonesia logistics Market size by Revenues

logistics Market size by Revenues Indonesia logistics Market Segmentation By type of Service (Freight Forwarding, warehousing, Courier, Express and parcel Market and Value added services) By Revenues

logistics Market Segmentation By type of Service (Freight Forwarding, warehousing, Courier, Express and parcel Market and Value added services) By Revenues Market Segmentation by Modes of Freight (Including Domestic and International Cargo travelled for each Mode of freight, FTK travelled, Price per ton per kilometer)

Market size of Warehousing (Revenue, Total warehousing Space Average Occupancy, Revenues, Average Price per sqm per Month)

Warehousing Revenue by Type of Warehouses ( Industrial/ Retail, Agricultural, Cold Storages, ICD/CFS)

Courier, Express and Parcel Market ( Domestic/ International Revenues, Average Price per Domestic and International Shipments, Total Domestic/ International Shipments)

E commerce logistics Market size in Indonesia

Top Companies dealing in each Service and Sub Service (Land freight, Sea freight, Air freight By Volume, warehousing companies by warehousing Space, Express companies by International/ Domestic Revenues)

Top Companies by revenues dealing in each Vertical ( E commerce, Retail , automotive and Pharma logistics)

Competition Analysis of Major Logistics Players in Indonesia by Revenues

by Revenues Competition Analysis of Major Logistics Players in Indonesia ( including Volume, Average warehousing Space, Fleets, Average Occupancy rate, Network, Client Retention, Industries catered, Services offered, Technology, Certifications, Strength)

( including Volume, Average warehousing Space, Fleets, Average Occupancy rate, Network, Client Retention, Industries catered, Services offered, Technology, Certifications, Strength) Indonesia Logistics Market

Indonesia Freight Transportation Market

Indonesia Road Freight Market

Indonesia Rail Freight Market

Indonesia Air Freight Market

Indonesia Sea Freight Market

Indonesia Trucking Industry

Indonesia Road freight Volume

Indonesia Air freight Volume

Indonesia Rail freight Volume

Indonesia commerce logistics Market size

commerce logistics Market size Constructing Warehousing Facilities in Indonesia

Warehouse Registration Indonesia

Total Warehousing Space Indonesia

Warehousing Price Indonesia

Logistics and Distribution Centers Indonesia

Industrial/ retail warehouses Indonesia

Agricultural warehouses Indonesia

Cold Storages Indonesia

ICD/CFS Indonesia

International Parcels Indonesia

Domestic Shipments Indonesia

Average logistics Cost Indonesia

E commerce logistics Companies Indonesia

Retail logistics Companies Indonesia

Pharma logistics Companies Indonesia

Oil and Gas logistics Companies Indonesia

Jakarta Warehousing Space

Surabaya Warehousing Space

Makasar Warehousing Space

Customs Clearance Licensing Indonesia

VAT Impact on Indonesia Logistics & Transportation

Robotic Automation Indonesia Warehousing

Big Data Analytics Indonesia Warehousing

Drone Technology Indonesia Warehousing

COVID Impact on Saudi Warehousing Market

COVID Impact on Saudi Freight Forwarding Market

COVID Impact on Saudi Logistics Market

Market Share Saudi Logistics Market

Market Share Indonesia Cold Chain Market

Market Share Indonesia Road Freight Market

Market Share Indonesia Air Freight Market

Market Share Indonesia Sea Freight Market

Market Share Indonesia Warehousing Market

Market Share Indonesia Domestic Express Market

Market Share Indonesia International Express Market

Market Share Indonesia Automotive Logistics Market

Market Share Indonesia Pharma Logistics Market

Market Share for Indonesia Retail Logistics Market

For More Information on the research report, refer to below link:-

Indonesia Logistics Market

Related Reports:-

Philippines Logistics Market Outlook To 2024 (Sixth Edition)– By Sea, Land, And Air Freight Forwarding; By Warehousing (Industrial/ Retail, ICD/CFS, Cold Storage, Agriculture), By End Users; By Cold Chain Market (Cold Transportation And Cold Storages)

Philippines Logistics Market has witnessed an average CAGR during 2014-19 due to favorable laws from CTAP, Investments in Bridges to promote Inter-island transportation through RORO, and development of ports both by the government and with Public-Private Partnerships. The Current logistics cost comprise 27.16 % of sales in the Philippines which is very high in comparison to other SEA countries. The influx of foreign players, increasing consolidation, Green freight policies by the Government, and investing in innovative technologies has stimulated the growth in the market.

UAE Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2025 – By Road , Sea and Air Freight Forwarding; Domestic and International Freight, Major Flow Corridors, Integrated and Contract Freight Forwarding; By Warehousing (Industrial / Retail, CFS / Inland Container Depot & Cold Storage, Agriculture), End Users (Manufacturing, Retail, Food and Beverage, Automotive, Oil and Gas, Healthcare), Type of Warehouses; By Courier Express & Parcel Market , and, E-commerce Logistics

UAE logistics and warehousing market is on strong and sustainable growth trajectory. The economy has faced volatility in 2013-2019 owning to increasing foreign direct investments, increase investments in infrastructures, negative repercussions of global economic slowdown, 100% ownership in certain sectors and fall in oil prices. Foreign Direct investments in 2016-2018 is estimated to be USD 139 Billion leading to total foreign direct investments of USD 139 Billion in UAE. Government of UAE has consistently taken initiatives to reduce dependence on oil exports due to falling prices. Various government initiatives such as EXPO 2020, Dubai Vision 2020 , Abu Dhabi Vision 2030 and flexible rules and regulations have been taken up to promote economic diversification of the economy.

Saudi Arabia Dry Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2025 – Warehousing Automation and Investment within Transport Infrastructure to Drive Market Revenue)

The market showcased a volatile growth trajectory. Dry logistics revenue declined at a CAGR of single digit CAGR during 2015-2019 due to oil price shock further leading to an economic slowdown during 2016-2017 period. Saudi Arabia is located at the crossroads of significant international trade route that connects Asia, Europe and Africa. This strategic location provides the Kingdom with a unique advantage over other nations thus, enabling it to become a leading regional logistics hub. In April of 2016, Saudi Arabia announced its Vision 2030 which includes transforming the Kingdom into a preferred logistics hub. It is making continuous efforts to make imports and exports processes more streamlined. Additionally, government is restructuring the regulations and structures logistics sector government and opening the way for market liberalization and private sector participation. Expansion of industrial cities continues to offer opportunities for foreign investors towards developing the non-oil manufacturing base, warehousing & logistics segments. For instance, Pfizer opened a manufacturing facility in the King Abdullah Economic City in the year 2017. Non-oil manufacturing growth is facilitated by launch of National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP) in Jan 2019 by KSA government. Various companies are investing in Special bulk trucks and heavy lift movements to diversify their Revenue streams and Operations. For instance, Bahri launched new dry-bulk carrier 'Sara' & increased their total fleet of dry-bulk carriers to 6 ships in KSA.

China Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2025 - Led by Growth in Road Freight Services, Improving Infrastructure and Rising Digital Innovations

The Chinese Logistics Market was observed to be in growth stage during the period of 2015-2020 owing to the expanding manufacturing & retail sector, increasing disposable income, growing number of investments and increasing value of exports and imports in the country. The China Logistics Industry has grown at a CAGR of 5.4% on the basis of revenue. The market is booming owing to increasing infrastructure investment, rising digital innovations and growing logistic demand in China. The freight forwarding sector is the leading segment towards the revenues of the logistics industry, followed by courier & parcel activities and warehousing. Value Added services also contribute a significant proportion to the overall logistics market in China.

More Logistics And Shipping Reports: - https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/logistics-and-shipping/SC-100-45.html

Follow Our Social Media Pages:-

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kenresearch

Twitter: https://twitter.com/KenResearch

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ken-research/

Contact Us:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

+91-9015378249

SOURCE Ken Research