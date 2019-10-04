Indonesia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market to 2025: Industrial Application Market is Anticipated to Register the Highest Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indonesia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By Type, By Products, By Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Indonesia's Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Size is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.4% During 2019-2025.

Growing domestic manufacturing and rising demand for end-user products such as air conditioners, fans, refrigerators, etc., are the key drivers for the growth of low voltage electric motor market in Indonesia. Additionally, the applications of low voltage electric motors in the industrial sector for heating, ventilation and cooling, mining, and automation make it a critical component and is resulting in the wide deployment of low voltage electric motor across different products Indonesia.



Residential application is the key revenue-generating segment in the overall low voltage electric motor market in Indonesia owing to increasing disposable income, growing consumer durable products demand and upcoming projects in the region such as Indonesia-1 North Tower, Indonesia-1 South Tower, and Shimmering Tower. Further, during the forecast period, the industrial application market is anticipated to register the highest growth over others on the back of growing government investment in industrial development.



In 2018, the AC type of low voltage electric motor accounted for the highest share in terms of market revenues, however, in the AC low voltage electric motor ranging from 200.1V to 1000V is considered as the key growing segment in Indonesia's low voltage electric motor market.



The Indonesia low voltage electric motor market report thoroughly covers the market by type, voltage, end-user, and applications. The Indonesia low voltage electric motor market outlook report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going Indonesia low voltage electric motor market trends, opportunities/ high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to decide and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



