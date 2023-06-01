Indonesia Motorcycle Industry Research Report 2023-2032 Featuring Bajaj, Harley Davidson, Honda, Kawasaki, KTM, Suzuki, TVS, & Yamaha

DUBLIN, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indonesia Motorcycle Industry Research Report 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Due to the increasing demand for economic transportation modes, the analyst forecasts that the two-wheeler market in Indonesia will reach USD 8.78 billion in sales by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.07% from 2023-2027.

The Indonesian two-wheeler market can be categorized on the basis of vehicle type, engine capacity, and region. In terms of vehicle type segment, the market is segmented into scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds.

According to the analysis, scooters accounted for the largest market share in the Indonesia two-wheeler market in 2019 and this segment is also expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. In terms of engine capacity segment, the vehicles are classified into less than 150 cc, between 151 cc and 250 cc, and more than 250 cc.



According to the analyst, light scooters are the most popular among Indonesians, with engines below 150 cc, and are expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period.



The motorcycle market in Indonesia is dominated by Japanese manufacturers. These manufacturers produce motorcycles in Indonesia and then export their products, with a market share of over 95%. The leading motorcycle companies in Indonesia are Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, and Suzuki.



Increasing disposable income, rising demand for cheaper personal transportation, increasing number of female riders, improving road infrastructure, and increasing availability of credit and loan facilities are the key factors for the growth of the two-wheeler market in Indonesia.



According to the analyst, the sale value of motorcycles will reach US$ 12.35 billion in 2032 and the CAGR in 2023 to 2032 is 7.07%.

Indonesia Motorcycle Industry Overview

Economic and Policy Environment of the Motorcycle Industry in Indonesia

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the Indonesian motorcycle industry?

Indonesia Motorcycle Industry Market Size, 2023-2032

Analysis of major Indonesian motorcycle industry producers

Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in Indonesia's Motorcycle Industry

Motorcycle Industry What are the key drivers, challenges and opportunities for the Indonesian motorcycle industry during the forecast period 2023-2032?

Which are the key players in the Indonesian Motorcycle Industry market and what are their competitive advantages?

What is the expected revenue of Indonesia Motorcycle Industry market during the forecast period 2023-2032?

What are the strategies adopted by the key players in the market to increase their market share in the industry?

Which segment of the Indonesian motorcycle industry market is expected to dominate the market in 2032?

What are the main negative factors facing the motorcycle industry in Indonesia ?

Bajaj

Harley Davidson

Honda

Kawasaki

KTM

Suzuki

TVS

Yamaha

