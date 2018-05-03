Indonesia Moves Towards Smart Buildings

Due to a combination of policy support, tax benefits, educational and awareness programs, smart and green buildings in Indonesia are forecast to reach as high as 20-25% of the market by 2025. Most market players, even from those outside the traditional building automation market, have therefore already begun to introduce cloud-based BEMS platforms and services.

Addressing this growing need in smart industrial, commercial and residential building, during 19-21 September 2018 at JIExpo in Jakarta, the inaugural edition of Building System & Automation and Elenex, organized by PT. Pamerindo Indonesia, will uniquely cover this fast evolving space, from intelligent ways of using electricity, to smart grids and metering, energy efficiency solutions, innovative lighting, building systems and automation, smart sensors and security, and the latest in the most efficient REVAC and lifts offerings. The trade show will be complemented by sharp-focused, actionable content provided by partnering, key industry players at seminars, conference and panels.

The particular focal point on energy efficiency in buildings was chosen at Building System & Automation thanks to the fact that buildings are responsible for more than 40% of the primary energy consumption in a country. And this energy usage is set to rise further given new construction plans spurred by high economic growth and the soaring demand for cooling in Indonesia's hot and humid climate.

About the Organizer:

With over 35 years of experience in the construction and energy sector, PT. Pamerindo Indonesia launches Building Systems & Automation Indonesia in conjunction with Elenex Indonesia, and co-located with the highly successful Concrete and Construction Indonesia shows.

PT Pamerindo Indonesia is the leading trade fair organiser in the country, and since its inception it has organised over 180 international trade exhibitions in Jakarta, Surabaya and Bali. PT Pamerindo's exhibitions provide the quality platform for buyers and sellers to interact, exchange and trade.

PT Pamerindo Indonesia is part of the UBM network, the largest commercial event organiser in Asia, China, India and SE Asia, with a strong presence of 36 offices and over 1,600 staff in 25 major cities, and a combined portfolio of over 290 events, 28 trade publications and 18 online products covering a wide range of market sectors. UBM provide a one-stop diversified global service for high-value business matching, quality market news and online trading networks.

Media contact:

Leonarita Hutama

+(6221) 2525 320

leonarita@pamerindo.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indonesia-moves-towards-smart-buildings-300641910.html

SOURCE PT Pamerindo Indonesia