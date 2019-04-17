Indonesia Nutraceutical Market is Expected to Reach USD 11.4 Billion in Terms of Revenues by the Year Ending 2023: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing demand for Herbal Dietary Supplements: One of the key factors that would shape the nutraceuticals market within Indonesia is the consumers' trend towards natural and organic ingredients based dietary supplements. There is a shift in the preference of consumers towards herbal supplements despite of their premium price since they have no or less side effects as compared to the standard dietary supplements.

Rise in Aging Population: There is an increase in the aging of the population of Indonesia with those above 45 years or above reported at 12.5 million in 2013 which witnessed an increase to 14.5 million in the year 2018. There is large aged population group in Indonesia who have high rate of disease conditions related to dietary and working habits. Cardio vascular diseases, Obesity, and Hypertension are among the most common disease. The aged population raises a huge demand for Vitamins and Dietary Supplements and therefore driving demand for nutraceuticals in Indonesia.

Internet Retailing Emerges as New Channel for Distribution: There is increasing number of households with both working parents leading a fast paced life style which will motivate families to shop online instead of via store-based retailers. Internet retailing has started to gain popularity among Indonesians for purchasing Functional foods. This paves way for the growth of nutraceuticals market in Indonesia by making the accessibility of nutraceuticals for Indonesians. Online pharmacies are also acting as major driver in the market by offering Vitamins and dietary supplements at discount.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Indonesia Nutritional Supplements Market Outlook to 2023 - by Vitamins (Single Vitamin and Multi-Vitamin) & Herbal and Standard Dietary Supplements (General Health, Beauty, Digestive, Bone, Heart Health, Memory, Joint), Functional Beverages and Functional Foods" observed that nutraceuticals market in Indonesia is in its late growth stage and it can be further expanded through market promotions, spreading awareness about functional foods in respect with chronic diseases, collaboration with doctors and promoting SMEs in manufacturing functional food and beverages. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 6.9% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Key Segments Covered

- Functional Foods:

By type of functional foods (Baby Food, Dairy, Cooking Oil, Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks, Gums, Medicated and Chocolate Confectionery and Breakfast Cereals)

By Type of Dairy Products (Flavored Milk Drinks, Powder Milk, Dairy Based Yoghurt, Milk, Margarine & Spreads and Cheese)

By channel of distribution (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Independent Small Grocers, Non- Grocery specialists and Direct Selling)

- Functional Beverages:

By Product Category (Soft Drinks and Hot Drinks)

By channel of distribution (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Independent Small Grocers, Convenience Stores and Other Grocery Retailers.

- Vitamins and Dietary Supplements:

By type (Vitamins, Dietary Supplements, Pediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements and Tonics)

By nature (standard and herbal/traditional vitamins & dietary supplements)

By Age Group (Infants, Teenage, Adult, Seniors)

By type of vitamins (single vitamins and multivitamins)

By Type of Dietary Supplements (Standard/Non-Herbal and Herbal/Traditional)

By Positioning of Dietary Supplements (General Health and Others, Beauty, Digestive, Bone, Heart Health, Memory Health and Joint)

By Type of Distribution Channel (Chemists/Pharmacies, Direct Selling & Internet Retailing, Drugstores/Parapharmacies, Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, and Independent Small Grocers)

Key Target Audience

Nutraceuticals Manufacturers

Nutraceuticals Distributors

Government Agencies

Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Companies

Functional Foods Companies

Functional Beverages Companies

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Drug Stores and Pharmacies

Online Sales and Retailing Agencies

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2013- 2018

2013- 2018 Forecast Period: 2018- 2023E

Companies Covered:

- Functional Foods:

Danone Group

Nestle SA

Royal FrieslandCampina NV

Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk PT

Morinaga Milk Industry Co Ltd

Ultrajaya Milk Industry & Trading Co Tbk PT

- Functional Beverages:

Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd

Nestle SA

TC Pharmaceutical Industry Co Ltd

Mayora Indah Tbk PT

Danone Groupe

Royal FrieslandCampina NV

- Vitamins and Dietary Supplements:

Bayer AG

Kalbe Farma Tbk PT

Tempo Scan Pacific Tbk PT

Sido Muncul PT

Soho Industri Pharmasi PT

Darya-Varia Group

Citra Nusa Insan Cemerlang PT

K-Link International Sdn Bhd

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/healthcare/pharmaceuticals/indonesia-nutritional-supplements-market/190133-91.html

Related Reports:

Philippines Nutraceuticals Market Outlook to 2022-Composite Herbal Dietary Ingredients, Ginseng, Garlic and Ginkgo Biloba Based Herbal Supplements will Drive the Growth

The report titled provides a comprehensive analysis of the nutraceuticals market in Philippines. The report covers the overall market size in terms of revenue, segmentations on the basis of product category and channels of distribution for vitamins & dietary supplements, functional beverages and functional foods, trends and developments, issues and challenges, regulatory landscape in Philippines, entry barriers and pre-requisites to enter the market, competitive scenario and company profiles. The report concludes with market projection for future market described above and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions for the nutraceuticals market.

India Herbal Extract Market by End Users (Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceutical, Cosmetics and Food & Beverage Industries), by Extract type (Carotenoids, Aloe Vera, Ginger, Capsicum, Turmeric, Shilajit, Marigold, Shatavari and Others), Oleoresins and Essential Oil - Outlook to 2022

Ken Research announced its latest publication suggested a rapid growth in India Herbal Extracts Market, majorly driven by the growing preference of people for natural and herbal products over the already existing chemical-based products. The stakeholders of this report include herbal extracts, oleoresins and essential oil manufacturers and distributing agents, pharmaceutical & nutraceutical, cosmetics, and food and beverages companies, companies involved in research, farmers in India and the new entrants and venture capitalists who wish to invest in herbal extracts market in future.

Asia Pacific Nutraceuticals Market Outlook 2021 - Presence of Huge Customer Base coupled with Rising Disposable Income in India and China to Foster Future Growth

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of nutraceuticals market in Asia-Pacific region. The report focuses on overall market size for Asia Pacific nutraceuticals market, market segmentation on the basis of Dietary Supplements, Functional Foods and Functional Beverages, sub-segmentations on the basis of Dietary Supplements by Type of Supplements, Functional Foods and Beverages by Food Category and market segmentation by countries. The report also covers competitive landscape and market share of major players in nutraceuticals market, countries' import and export scenario, major government regulations and future projections for nutraceuticals market in each country. The report concludes with market projection for future and analyst recommendation highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

