Indonesia Plastic Pipes and Fittings Markets, 2012-2018 & 2019-2023

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indonesia Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Outlook to 2023 - By PVC, PE, ABS, PP, PVDF Pipes and By End User Application (Water Supply and Irrigation, Sewage, Mining, Cable Protection and Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is continuously expanding due to the heavy investments in infrastructural and agricultural projects by the public and the private sector.

Indonesia Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market



At present, the Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market in Indonesia is in its growth stage. The existing market players are expanding and introducing new products, in addition to new foreign companies venturing into the market due to its growth potential. The market recorded a single digit CAGR from 2012 -2018(P).



Indonesia Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Segmentation



By Type of Plastic Pipes and Fittings: The most widely used plastic pipes are PVC pipes as they are light, durable, strong and immune to corrosion. Government projects such as the construction of Mass Rapid Transit and Flyover Roads has increased the demand for PVC pipes in the country. PE pipes require more technical knowledge and are not manufactured by all the companies. HDPE is the most commonly used PE pipes as they are widely used in water supply lines, sewage lines and others. The other types of pipes include Polypropylene, ABS and Polyvinylidene which are produced in small quantities and are generally used in the sewerage and drainage systems in the country.



By Types of PVC Pipes and Fittings: Unplasticized PVC pipes (uPVC) are the most commonly used PVC pipes as they are easy to install and provide the highest flow rate possible for transportation of liquids. CPVC pipes provide excellent temperature threshold and chemical resistance and have a moderate share in the market. PVC-O pipes are relatively new products but offer certain advantages such as greater energy efficiency and lower material needs compared to other PVC variants.



By Market Structure of PVC Pipes and Fittings: The market is primarily organized. Some of the leading manufacturers in the organized sector are PT Wahana Duta Jaya Rucika, Vinilon Group, Unilon and PT Langgeng Makmur Industri Tbk. Indonesia has a greater share of imports and majorly imports from China and Japan. The major export locations of the country are Japan and Republic of Korea.



By Types of PE Pipes and Fittings: HDPE pipes are the most commonly used PE pipes and are widely used in water supply and sewage lines. MDPE pipes have higher stress cracking resistance than HDPE pipes and are very stable at room temperature. The most commonly used pipe in electrical insulation is LDPE due to its electrical properties and strong resistance to various chemicals.



By End-Use Applications: Plastic pipes and fittings in Indonesia are most commonly used for water supply and irrigation. PVC and PE types are commonly used for water supply and irrigation. Rising population and the awareness of sanitation and hygiene amongst the public have led to an increase in the demand for improvisation in sewerage and drainage systems. PVC pipes such as uPVC and CPVC are generally used for sewerage systems as they are light, ductile and easy to install. The types of pipes used for industrial and mining applications include CPVC and MDPE. For end-user applications such as cable protection, plastic pipes such as LDPE are used due to their excellent electrical properties.



Competition Landscape in Indonesia Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market



Competition in the Indonesia Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market is moderately fragmented with a presence of around 25-30 players. The market is predominantly organized with healthy competition between the domestic and the foreign players operating in the market. The companies establish their brand presence and expand their dealer network through marketing, promotion and interactions with end-user entities. Smaller companies operate in the market in the unorganized sector and do not have resources for large scale production and generally manufacture PVC products.



Indonesia Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Future Projections



In Future, it is anticipated that Indonesia Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market will increase at a positive single digit CAGR during the period 2018-2023E, driven by a surge in investments made by the government and the private sector in the infrastructure sector. The steadily rising population leads to a rise in demand for residential facilities that inevitably lead the demand for plastic pipes and fittings in Indonesia.

Companies Mentioned



GF Piping Systems Ltd.

Maspion Kencana

Pralon

PT Bangun Indopralon Sukses

PT Indopipe

PT Langgeng Makmur Industri Tbk.

PT Wahana Duta Jaya Rucika

Unilon

Vinilon Group

