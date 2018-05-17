Indonesia Real Estate Business: Technology to level the playing field

Technology can also level the playing field when an old building is competing with a new building, allowing landlords to offer cutting edge spaces in renovated structures. To create that experience, owners are taking older industrial, commercial and residential buildings off the market, adding amenities and technology to be more competitive, before putting them back on the market.

Technology has thus become an integral part of the design and building process, from new estate to renovations of space to how it is utilized. It is even changing the landlord tenant relationship, eliminating layers so tenants can now get rapid responses and things can get fixed much faster.

Addressing this growing trend in smart industrial, commercial and residential building, during 19-21 September 2018 at JIExpo in Jakarta, the inaugural edition of Building System & Automation and Elenex will uniquely cover this fast evolving space, from IoT solutions, energy efficiency, innovative lighting, building systems and automation, smart sensors and security, and the latest in the most efficient REVAC and lifts offerings. The trade show will be complemented by sharp-focused, actionable content provided by partnering, key industry players at seminars, conference and panels.

