Indonesia Retail Market Records a CAGR of 4.6% by 2026 | Expansion of retail landscape to boost market growth | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

AEON CO. Ltd., CT Corp., Global Digital Niaga, Lazada Group, Lotte Corp., PT Bukalapak.com, PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk, PT Hero Supermarket Tbk, PT Lion Super Indo, PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk, PT Multipolar Technology Tbk, PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Tbk, PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk, PT Tokopedia, PT. Indomarco Prismatama, PT. Sinar Sakti Metalindo, PT. INTI CAKRAWALA CITRA, Sea Ltd., SPAR International, and TipTop Rawamangun are among some of the major market participants.

The development of the retail environment is one of the primary elements driving growth in the Indonesian retail market. However, during the forecast period, Indonesia's poor infrastructure would be a big problem for the retail business.

Retail Market in Indonesia 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Food And Beverages



Electrical And Electronics



Apparel And Footwear



Home Improvement And Household Products



Others

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

The retail market share growth in Indonesia by the food and beverages segment will be significant during the forecast period. The food and beverage industry in Indonesia is experiencing growth due to an upward trend in the prices of commodities, which has led to an increase in the purchasing power of people in regions such as Sumatra and Kalimantan that produce the commodities.

Retail Market in Indonesia 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The retail market in Indonesia report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the growing preference for local brands as one of the prime reasons driving the Retail Market in Indonesia's growth during the next few years.

Retail Market in Indonesia 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist the retail market in Indonesia growth during the next five years

Estimation of the retail market in Indonesia size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the retail market in Indonesia

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the retail market in Indonesia , vendors

Retail Market Scope in Indonesia Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.6% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 44.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.0 Regional analysis Indonesia Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AEON CO. Ltd., CT Corp., Global Digital Niaga, Lazada Group, Lotte Corp., PT Bukalapak.com, PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk, PT Hero Supermarket Tbk, PT Lion Super Indo, PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk, PT Multipolar Technology Tbk, PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Tbk, PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk, PT Tokopedia, PT. Indomarco Prismatama, PT. Sinar Sakti Metalindo, PT. INTI CAKRAWALA CITRA, Sea Ltd., SPAR International, and TipTop Rawamangun Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

