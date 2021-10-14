Indonesia Retail Market to grow at a CAGR of 4% | CT Corp. and PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk emerge as Some Key Contributors to growth | 17000 + Technavio Reports

The Indonesia retail market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The growth in e-commerce is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the Indonesian retail market during the forecast period.

Technavio analyzes the market by Product (Food & beverages, Electrical & Electronics, Apparel & footwear, Home improvement & household products, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The Indonesia retail market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

CT Corp.

PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk

PT Hero Supermarket Tbk

PT Lion Super Indo

PT Multipolar Tbk

PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Tbk

PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk

PT. Circleka Indonesia Utama

PT. Indomarco Prismatama

PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk

Indonesia Retail Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 37.32 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.45 Regional analysis Indonesia Performing market contribution Food and Beverages at 70% Key consumer countries Indonesia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CT Corp., PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk, PT Hero Supermarket Tbk, PT Lion Super Indo, PT Multipolar Tbk, PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Tbk, PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk, PT. Circleka Indonesia Utama, PT. Indomarco Prismatama, and PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

