Indonesia Tire Market 2013-2018 & 2023

Indonesia tire is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% by 2023 in Indonesia, on the back of growing vehicle sales and developing infrastructure across the country.



Moreover, rising disposable income and expanding automobile fleet are expected to further aid the growth of Indonesia tire market during the forecast period.



Indonesia Tire Market report, 2013-2023, discusses the following aspects of tire market in Indonesia:

Tire Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light, Medium & Heavy Trucks, Off the Road, etc), By Demand Category (OEM Vs. Replacement), By Radial vs Bias, By Rim Sizes, By Price Segment

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Some of the major players operating in Indonesia tire industry:



PT Gajah Tunggal TBK

PT Suryaraya Rubberindo Industries

PT Sumi Rubber Indonesia

PT Bridgestone Tire Indonesia

PT Michelin Indonesia

PT Goodyear Indonesia TBK

PT YHI Indonesia

PT Multistrada Arah Sarana

PT Hankook Tire Indonesia

PT Elangperdana Tyre Industry

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer



5. Indonesia Tire Production Overview



6. Indonesia Tire Market Outlook



7. Indonesia Two-Wheeler Tire Market Outlook



8. Indonesia Passenger Car Tire Market Outlook



9. Indonesia Light Truck Tire Market Outlook



10. Indonesia OTR Truck Tire Market Outlook



11. Indonesia Heavy Truck Tire Market Outlook



12. Indonesia Medium Truck Tire Market Outlook



13. Indonesia Bus Tire Market Outlook



14. Indonesia Three-Wheeler Tire Market Outlook



15. Import-Export Analysis



16. Market Dynamics



17. Market Trends & Developments



18. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



19. Indonesia Economic Profile



20. Competitive Landscape



21. Strategic Recommendations



22. Annexure



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sbbg7t/indonesia_tire?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indonesia-tire-market-2013-2018--2023-300662344.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

