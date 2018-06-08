Indonesia Tire Market 2013-2018 & 2023

The "Indonesia Tire Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light, Medium & Heavy Trucks, Off the Road, etc), By Demand Category (OEM Vs. Replacement), By Radial vs Bias, By Rim Sizes, By Price Segment, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Indonesia tire is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% by 2023 in Indonesia, on the back of growing vehicle sales and developing infrastructure across the country.

Moreover, rising disposable income and expanding automobile fleet are expected to further aid the growth of Indonesia tire market during the forecast period.

Indonesia Tire Market report, 2013-2023, discusses the following aspects of tire market in Indonesia:

  • Tire Market Size, Share & Forecast
  • Segmental Analysis - By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light, Medium & Heavy Trucks, Off the Road, etc), By Demand Category (OEM Vs. Replacement), By Radial vs Bias, By Rim Sizes, By Price Segment
  • Competitive Analysis
  • Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Some of the major players operating in Indonesia tire industry:

  • PT Gajah Tunggal TBK
  • PT Suryaraya Rubberindo Industries
  • PT Sumi Rubber Indonesia
  • PT Bridgestone Tire Indonesia
  • PT Michelin Indonesia
  • PT Goodyear Indonesia TBK
  • PT YHI Indonesia
  • PT Multistrada Arah Sarana
  • PT Hankook Tire Indonesia
  • PT Elangperdana Tyre Industry

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Voice of Customer

5. Indonesia Tire Production Overview

6. Indonesia Tire Market Outlook

7. Indonesia Two-Wheeler Tire Market Outlook

8. Indonesia Passenger Car Tire Market Outlook

9. Indonesia Light Truck Tire Market Outlook

10. Indonesia OTR Truck Tire Market Outlook

11. Indonesia Heavy Truck Tire Market Outlook

12. Indonesia Medium Truck Tire Market Outlook

13. Indonesia Bus Tire Market Outlook

14. Indonesia Three-Wheeler Tire Market Outlook

15. Import-Export Analysis

16. Market Dynamics

17. Market Trends & Developments

18. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

19. Indonesia Economic Profile

20. Competitive Landscape

21. Strategic Recommendations

22. Annexure

