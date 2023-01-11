Indonesia Used Tractor Market is Expected to Reach IDR ~170,000 MN by 2026F owing to Digitalisation, Modern Technologies, and Farm Mechanization: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Indonesia's Used Tractor Market is in the growing stage, being driven by Digitalisation and availability of modern technologies. Tractor Market in Indonesia has various players like OEM companies, market place/classifieds and finance companies.

The used tractor market in Indonesia is expected to grow at a positive but at a slow growth rate in immediate future due to global economic conditions.

Sales will rise as government is keen on mechanization of agriculture.

The current agricultural farm equipment is going through a paradigm shift from cart driven to self-driven tractors.

Current Market Positioning: India expects to emerge as the 5th largest vehicles manufacturer and 3rd largest auto component market in the world by 2026F. The major Revenue contribution is from the sale of Suspension Parts.

Rising Awareness: The growing farming population and increasing awareness about buying and selling used tractors are some of the key strengths. As of 2022, there were around 40.6 Mn people who worked in the agriculture sector in Indonesia. Pre-owned tractor market has been witnessing a boom, owing to the demand for affordable tractors.

Government Regulations: Demand within Java, Sumatra and Sulawesi regions is expected to grow for used tractors and other agricultural equipments. Indonesian government plans to invest in R&D - Rice science to further improve yields on available favorable land, while expanding rice production to frontier areas, where the rice plant must withstand harsher environments.

Growing Demand of Four Wheel Tractor: Demand for four wheel tractors will continue to arise from Sumatra and Kalimantan in the future, due to the above average farm holding size in these regions. The sale of used tractor is largely unorganized and is difficult to track.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication- "Indonesia Used Tractor Market Outlook to 2027- Driven By Remote Monitoring Technologies, Farm Mechanization and Dominated by Low Engine Power Tractors" by Ken Research provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of the tractor market in Indonesia. The rising demand for Pre-owned tractors among the population, along with Government Initiatives, is expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Segments Covered:-

Segmentation on basis of power

Less Than 30 HP

31-60HP

60-100HP

100HP+

Segmentation on basis of purpose

Agriculture

Construction

Segmentation on basis of reason

Java

Sumatra

Sulawesi

Lesser sunda island

Segmentation Basis Sale Distribution Channel

Offline Channel

Financial Institution/Auction

Online Channel

Segmentation Basis Price (THB):

Less than 70,000,000 IDR

70,000,001-100,000,000

100,000,001- 150,000,000

150,000,001+

Segmentation Basis Usage(hours):

Less than 500 hours

501-1500

1501-3000

3001-5000+

Key Target Audience

OEMs

Multi-Brands

Online Used Tractor Portals

Used Tractor Financing Companies

Government Bodies

Investors & Venture Capital Firms

Used Tractor Dealerships

Used Tractor Manufacturing Companies

Used Tractor Distributors

Used Tractor Auction Houses

Used Tractor Associations

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2017-2022P

2017-2022P Base Year: 2022P

2022P Forecast Period: 2022–2027F

Companies Covered:-

OEM Companies

New Holland

Traktor Nusantara

Yanmar

John Deere

Kubota

Cnh Industrial

Market Place/ Classifieds

Jualo.Com

Tokopedia

Olx Bri

Alibaba.Com

Shopee

Finance Companies

BAF

Mandiri

JTO Finance

Adira Finance

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Indonesia Used Tractor Market Overview

Indonesia Agricultural Market Overview

Indonesia Used Tractor Market

Market Ecosystem

Market share of Major Used Tractor Companies, 2022P

Value chain Analysis

Detailed Analysis on Indonesia Used Tractor Market

Market Segmentations; Competition; Future Market Size, 2027)

Future Trends and the Way Forward

Snapshot on Climate Change and its impact

Snapshot on second hand agricultural vehicles

Snapshot on staple crop of Indonesia

Future Market Size of Indonesia

Future Segmentation for Indonesia Used Tractor Market,2027F

On- Demand Tractor Services

Analyst Recommendations

For more insights on the market intelligence, refer to the link below:-

Indonesia Used Tractor Market

