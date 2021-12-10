Indonesian Connected Trucks Telematics Markets 2021: Opportunities in New Business Models for Customer Satisfaction, Regional Expansion Growth, Technology Convergence for Integrated Cross-selling

Dec 10, 2021, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indonesian Connected Trucks Telematics Market Growth Opportunities, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service performs a comprehensive analysis of the Indonesian connected trucks telematics market and analyzes the current market and compares it with the anticipated future market scenario, taking into consideration industry KPIs and the micro and macroeconomic growth trends in play.
The study also discusses customer perception, switching potential, new business models, and technology evolution in the country.
The market is a highly fragmented one with a multitude of local participants that hold an advantage due to government support and aid. International vendors have an opportunity to crack the market open by forging strategic partnerships with local businesses.
The Indonesian connected trucks telematics market is showing good indicators for growth, mainly attributed to the government's involvement in the development of transportation and safety infrastructure. The analyst expects market growth to be driven by the influx of foreign telematics service providers, several partnerships, and innovation (solutions and business models).
At the end of 2020, an estimated 4.7 million commercial vehicles were serving different transportation needs and catering to industries such as construction, transport and logistics, oil and gas, utilities, and rental and leasing as well as municipalities and local governments. Telematics units were estimated at 0.52 million units, bringing the penetration rate to approximately 11% in 2020.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Indonesian Connected Trucks Telematics Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
- Key Findings
- Indonesian Connected Trucks Telematics Market - Roadmap, 2020-2024
- Key Growth Metrics, Connected Trucks Telematics Market
- Indonesian Connected Trucks Telematics Market - PESTLE Analysis, 2020
- Market Outlook, 2020
3. Important Regulations
- Key Regulations Pertaining to Indonesian Transport and Logistics and Postal and Delivery Services, 2020
- Key Regulations Pertaining to Indonesian Vehicle Testing and Safety Regulations, 2020
- Indonesian Connected Trucks Telematics Market - Driving License Requirements, 2020
4. Research Scope
- Connected Trucks Telematics Market, Scope of Analysis
- Important Questions this Study will Answer
5. Segmentation and Overview
- Indonesian Connected Trucks Telematics Market - Vehicle Segmentation, 2020
- Indonesian Connected Trucks Telematics Market - Fleet Size and Distance-driven Segmentation, 2020
- Indonesian Connected Trucks Telematics Market - Telematics Hardware Solution Types, 2020
- Indonesian Connected Trucks Telematics Market - Overview of Key Telematics Services, 2020
6. Market Outlook
- Key Economic Indicators, Indonesia, 2020
- Key Market Trends, Indonesia, 2020
- Connected Trucks Telematics Market, VIO and Installed Base Forecast
- Key Competitors - TSPs, 2020
- Key Competitors - OEMs, 2020
- Ecosystem Partners and Local Partnerships, 2020
7. Pricing and Competitive Scenario
- Telematics Product Type Range
- Telematics Product Package Range
- Competitive Environment Analysis
8. Market Share
- Indonesian Connected Truck Telematics Market - Installed Base by Contribution
- Forecast Assumptions - Telematics Installed Base
9. Revenue Share Analysis
- Revenue Share, Indonesian Connected Trucks Telematics Market
- Competitive Environment, Indonesian Connected Trucks Telematics Market
10. Market Opportunity Analysis
- Opportunity by Hardware Type
- Opportunity by Package Type
- Opportunity by Services - Top 3 Services
- Opportunity by Vehicle Type
- Opportunity by Fleet Type
- Opportunity by Selected Industry Type
- Opportunity by Service Type
- Key Opportunity Regions
11. Growth Opportunities Universe, Connected Trucks Telematics Market
- Growth Opportunity 1 - New Business Models for Customer Satisfaction
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Regional Expansion for Market Growth
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Technology Convergence for Integrated Cross-selling
12. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1jijvi
