Indonesian Contact Center Applications Market 2017-2023

The Indonesia contact center applications decline by 1.1%, reporting market revenue of $14.9 million in 2016. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2016 to 2023.

This study is based on 6 application segments including Inbound Contact Routing (ICR), Interactive Voice Response (IVR), Outbound Dialer (OBD), Quality Monitoring (QM), Workforce Management (WFM) and analytics applications. The base year is 2016. Forecasts are provided by application as well as by vertical segment and horizontal segment adoption for the years 2017 to 2023.

Research Scope

Market trends (market conditions, technology trends, pricing trends)

Revenue forecast by solutions, applications, and technologies

Analysis and highlights by verticals and horizontals (trends are also identified based on technology adoption across different industry sectors as well as by the size of the contact centers)

Market Engineering Measurements are provided for the year of 2016. Market stage, market revenue of 2016, market size at the end of forecast period, base year market growth rate, CAGR, market saturation, price range, price sensitivity, and market concentration are provided.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Engineering Measurements

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Research Methodology

Segmentation

3. Forecasts and Trends

Forecast Assumptions

Market Engineering Measurements

Overview of Key Trends

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Vertical Adoption Trends

Horizontal Adoption Trends

4. Market Share and Competitive Analysis

Market Share

Competitive Environment

Competitive Assessment

Legal Disclaimer

5. Appendix

List of Exhibits

Market Engineering Methodology

Partial List of Companies Interviewed

Companies Mentioned



Alcatel-Lucent

Aspect Software

Avaya

Bridgetec

Callray

Cisco Systems

Convergys

eGain

Enghouse Interactive

Ericsson

Fujitsu

Genesys

Grandsys

Hanmec

Huawei

Infobird

Infotalk

Interact

Interactive Intelligence

Inticube

Jiaxun

MPC

NEC

Neocas

Nexus

NICE Systems

Nuance Communications

Oki Electric

P&W Solutions

Zinglabs

ZTE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/csh5qv/indonesian?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indonesian-contact-center-applications-market-2017-2023-300665616.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

