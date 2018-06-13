Indonesian Contact Center Applications Market 2017-2023

DUBLIN, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Indonesian Contact Center Applications Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Indonesia contact center applications decline by 1.1%, reporting market revenue of $14.9 million in 2016. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2016 to 2023.
This study is based on 6 application segments including Inbound Contact Routing (ICR), Interactive Voice Response (IVR), Outbound Dialer (OBD), Quality Monitoring (QM), Workforce Management (WFM) and analytics applications. The base year is 2016. Forecasts are provided by application as well as by vertical segment and horizontal segment adoption for the years 2017 to 2023.
Research Scope
- Market trends (market conditions, technology trends, pricing trends)
- Revenue forecast by solutions, applications, and technologies
- Analysis and highlights by verticals and horizontals (trends are also identified based on technology adoption across different industry sectors as well as by the size of the contact centers)
- Market Engineering Measurements are provided for the year of 2016. Market stage, market revenue of 2016, market size at the end of forecast period, base year market growth rate, CAGR, market saturation, price range, price sensitivity, and market concentration are provided.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Engineering Measurements
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Research Methodology
- Segmentation
3. Forecasts and Trends
- Forecast Assumptions
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Overview of Key Trends
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Vertical Adoption Trends
- Horizontal Adoption Trends
4. Market Share and Competitive Analysis
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Assessment
- Legal Disclaimer
5. Appendix
- List of Exhibits
- Market Engineering Methodology
- Partial List of Companies Interviewed
Companies Mentioned
- Alcatel-Lucent
- Aspect Software
- Avaya
- Bridgetec
- Callray
- Cisco Systems
- Convergys
- eGain
- Enghouse Interactive
- Ericsson
- Fujitsu
- Genesys
- Grandsys
- Hanmec
- Huawei
- Infobird
- Infotalk
- Interact
- Interactive Intelligence
- Inticube
- Jiaxun
- MPC
- NEC
- Neocas
- Nexus
- NICE Systems
- Nuance Communications
- Oki Electric
- P&W Solutions
- Zinglabs
- ZTE
