Indonesia's Frozen Potato Products Market (2022-2028): Revenue Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 8.3%

The Indonesian Frozen Potato Products Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2022-2028. The market is growing on the back of the rapidly growing urbanization rate, rising disposable income and increasingly busy lifestyle of the newly emerged working population in the country have shifted the trends towards convenient ready-to-eat meals and western-style cuisine, thereby increasing the demand for frozen potato products in the country.

The growing QSR popularity has made fast foods such as fries, wedges, and other potato products familiar among households. With changing consumer taste preferences and hectic lifestyle, it has emerged as the go-to-food. However, Indonesia Frozen potato Products Industry is an import-based market. The major nations exporting these products to Indonesia are Belgium, Netherlands, and United States. With growing global economic uncertainties, this may act as a major constraint. Further, the growing health concerns among individual might hampers the growth of this industry.

Market by Product Types

French fries are expected to register the highest revenues in the upcoming years owing to the rapid expansion of Quick Service Restaurants and the drastic shift of the Asia-Pacific countries towards Western lifestyle, making this ready-to-eat and light snack post-high demand prospect in the country.

Market by End Use

Growth opportunities lie in the food service segment as the growing number of fast-food chains along with their comparatively cheaper prices, attract larger customer traffic for frozen potato products than the retail segment.

Market by Distribution Channels

The online segment is expected to post the highest growth in the future owing to the emerging online food service trends and high prospects of increased market penetration by the e-commerce sector in the country. However, supermarkets and hypermarkets would acquire the highest revenue share as it allows shoppers to find and purchase a wide assortment of consumer goods in one location.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:

By Product Types

French Fries

Tikkis

Potato Wedges

Potato Bites

Others (Potato Smileys, Cheese Shots)

By End Use

Food Service

Retail

By Distribution Channels

B2B

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Departmental Stores

Online

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Key Highlights of the Report

2.2 Report Description

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions

3. Indonesia Frozen Potato Products Market Overview

3.1 Indonesia Frozen Potato Products Market Revenues & Volume, 2018-2028F

3.2 Indonesia Frozen Potato Products Market - Industry Life Cycle

3.3 Indonesia Frozen Potato Products Market - Porter's Five Forces

4. Indonesia Frozen Potato Products Market COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5. Indonesia Frozen Potato Products Market Dynamics

5.1 Impact Analysis

5.2 Market Drivers

5.3 Market Restraints

6. Indonesia Frozen Potato Products Market Trends

7. Indonesia Frozen Potato Products Market, By Product Types

7.1 Indonesia Frozen Potato Products Market Revenues and Volume Share, By Product Types, 2021 & 2028F

7.2 Indonesia Frozen Potato Products Market Revenues and Volume, By Product Types, 2018-2028F

7.2.1 Indonesia Frozen Potato Products Market Revenues and Volume, By French Fries, 2018-2028F

7.2.2 Indonesia Frozen Potato Products Market Revenues and Volume, By Tikkis, 2018-2028F

7.2.3 Indonesia Frozen Potato Products Market Revenues and Volume, By Potato Wedges, 2018-2028F

7.2.4 Indonesia Frozen Potato Products Market Revenues and Volume, By Potato Bites, 2018-2028F

7.2.5 Indonesia Frozen Potato Products Market Revenues and Volume, By Others, 2018-2028F

8. Indonesia Frozen Potato Products Market, By End Use

8.1 Indonesia Frozen Potato Products Market Revenue Share and Revenues, By End Use, 2018-2028F

8.1.1 Indonesia Frozen Potato Products Market Revenue Share and Revenues, By Food Service, 2018-2028F

8.1.2 Indonesia Frozen Potato Products Market Revenue Share and Revenues, By Retail, 2018-2028F

9. Indonesia Frozen Potato Products Market, By Distribution Channels

9.1 Indonesia Frozen Potato Products Market Revenue Share and Revenues, By Distribution Channels, 2018-2028F

9.1.1 Indonesia Frozen Potato Products Market Revenue Share and Revenues, By B2B, 2018-2028F

9.1.2 Indonesia Frozen Potato Products Market Revenue Share and Revenues, By Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, 2018-2028F

9.1.3 Indonesia Frozen Potato Products Market Revenue Share and Revenues, By Convenience Stores, 2018-2028F

9.1.4 Indonesia Frozen Potato Products Market Revenue Share and Revenues, By Departmental Stores, 2018-2028F

9.1.5 Indonesia Frozen Potato Products Market Revenue Share and Revenues, By Others, 2018-2028F

10. Indonesia Frozen Potato Products Market Import-Export Trade Statistics

11. Indonesia Frozen Potato Products Market Key Performance Indicators

12. Indonesia Frozen Potato Products Market Opportunity Assessment

12.1 Indonesia Frozen Potato Products Market Opportunity Assessment, By Product Type, 2028F

12.2 Indonesia Frozen Potato Products Market Opportunity Assessment, By End-Use, 2028F

12.3 Indonesia Frozen Potato Products Market Opportunity Assessment, By Distribution Channel, 2028F

13. Indonesia Frozen Potato Products Market Competitive Landscape

13.1 Indonesia Frozen Potato Products Market Revenue Ranking, By Companies, 2021

13.2 Indonesia Frozen Potato Products Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating and Technical Parameters

14. Company Profiles

14.1 Mydibel NV

14.2 Farm Frites International B.V.

14.3 McCain International Services Inc.

14.4 Tomfrost B.V.

14.5 Clarebout Potatoes

14.6 Lamb Weston Inc.

14.7 Agristo NV

14.8 Vestey Food International Ltd.

14.9 Potato King B.V.

15. Key Strategic Recommendations

